Fla Adviser sues Renato in the STJD for behavior against Grêmio – 11/26/2021

Flamengo’s advisor José Carlos Isidro Pereira, better known as “Peruano”, called Renato Gaúcho in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) based on the coach’s behavior in the 2-2 draw with Grêmio last Tuesday ( 23), in a postponed round of the Brazilian Championship.

In his action, Peruano claims that “the behavior and some measures adopted by the first Noticiado drew attention to the worst idea you can have about the behavior of a football professional, namely, that he would be acting against the team he defends”. The initial information was given by “Extra”.

In a video to which the UOL Sport also had access, the counselor appears in front of the STJD informing about his action:

José Carlos Pereira, the Peruvian, called the STJD against Renato Gaúcho after Grêmio x Flamengo Image: Reproduction

“I’m here in court going against Renato Gaúcho so that he can learn to respect Flamengo’s fans, because Flamengo has an owner, and the owner is Flamengo’s fans. That’s why I came as an individual to challenge Renato in the Superior Court of Justice Sport. And another thing: he deliberately worked against the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, and he won’t go unpunished. Champion or not, he will be fired after the game because Flamengo has to have respect, and for Flamengo to have respect, they have to to remove these cancers from Flamengo”.

Peruvian and some red-black fans were bothered by the fact that Renato Gaúcho did not celebrate the goals against his former club, where he is an idol, and also did not accept the substitutions made by the coach throughout the match, where Flamengo reached open 2 to 0 on the scoreboard.

The action came to light on the eve of Flamengo’s most important game of the year, since tomorrow (27), at 17:00 (GMT), Rubro-Negro will make the big decision of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras in Montevideo (URU) . The Gávea club has the opportunity to become three-time champion of the competition, since it already won it in 1981 and 2019.