Flamengo fan who cycled to Uruguay refuses a R$ 9,000 Conmebol ticket to stay ‘in the mess’

Flamengo fan Gabriel Teixeira Marques, 31, who traveled from Roraima to Montevideo by bicycle, covering a total of 6,000 kilometers, refused Conmebol’s invitation to watch the final of the Libertadores against Palmeiras. He had been invited to stay in an area of the Centenário stadium with tickets costing R$ 9,000.
Understand:Can Renato Gaúcho leave Flamengo even in the event of a Libertadores title?
In a post on social media, he explained that the trip was not intended to follow the match and it will be equally gratifying to be outside the stadium, in the “mess”. “I want to and I will be in the middle of the mess outside the stadium. Just participating in the celebration of the title together with the Nation is worth any ticket”, he posted on his social networks.
Gabriel explained that when he started pedaling, in August, Flamengo was not yet in the final. And his trip to Uruguay was not intended to accompany the club of the heart. “The Libertadores final was just a challenge that I included in the adventure,” he said.
Finally, the fan was uncomfortable with the repercussions of his adventure. And he said he didn’t want either media or tickets.
“It’s my heart team, yes. But it was just another itinerary on the trip,” he reiterated.
Table of Contents
Trajectory to Uruguay
On the potholed asphalt inches from the speeding trucks, Gabriel decided to leave Roraima on his bicycle to Montevideo. The saga of the red-black cyclist gained social media last weekend and he received support to make a part of the journey by bus. The entire route is published on an Instagram page, @embuapedaltrip.
Recently, Gabriel passed through Tubarão (SC) and would not have time to reach Montevideo, but a cow helped him walk 540km without having to pedal. Afterwards, he asked that the donations be stopped.
Testimony to GLOBO: ‘Sometimes I didn’t have anything to eat, I ate birds,’ says Ron
“I didn’t even have this expectation of having a ticket. It was to go to the stadium and follow around, as I believe many will participate in the celebration if we win. And it’s already great”, said the flamenguist to FolhaBV’s website, indicating that going to the stadium was the least.
In Boa Vista, the cyclist’s relatives revealed to FolhaBV that Gabriel left Boa Vista on his bike on August 14th without notifying anyone. According to his brother, Marcel Teixeira Marques, family members considered the cyclist as “disappeared”.
Premier League, Cyprus and Injury Drama:how are the champions of Libertadores who have already left Flamengo
“By chance, my sister found him on social media, on the fan page on Instagram and we were happy to hear from him, but he doesn’t respond to us,” he said.