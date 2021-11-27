Flamengo fans invade Uruguay and celebrate on the eve of the Libertadores final

Red and black pasta took over Uruguay on the eve of the decision

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

on the eve of palm trees x Flamengo, end of Libertadores Conmebol that has Live broadcast fur FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+ on Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), the rubro-negra fans had a big party in Uruguay.

The meeting point was at Praça da Constitution, better known as Praça Matriz, in Montevideo. It is the oldest square in the Uruguayan capital, located in the historic district of Cidade Velha.

There, a crowd turned a place into a real Maracanã with a free sample of the party that will be held at the Centenário stadium this Saturday.

Scheduled for 14:00, fans were arriving. But the party really exploded after 18:00. It’s the ESPN.com.br brings a little of the atmosphere that marked the main red-black concentration before the decision.

Murilo Borges/ESPN

The place looked, in fact, like a Maracanã. The main chants of the fans, signalers and even samba marked the meeting point. And, of course, a lot of provocation to rival Palmeiras.

The song ‘Palmeiras doesn’t have the World Cup, there’s no Copinha, there’s no World Cup’ was sung with force by the rubro-negros. The clubs have been in a rivalry since 2016 for the main achievements of Brazilian football.