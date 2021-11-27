Flamengo x Palmeiras broadcast: understand why your neighbor shouts a goal before you and how to avoid it

A fanatical Flamengo fan, biology professor Gerson Moraes doesn’t lose a game of the team he loves, but he faces a problem that often spoils his fan experience: the dreaded delay. He always asks himself: “why do my neighbors shout a goal before”? After all, is it possible to solve this problem?

— The fun of the game is seeing the event live. If you watch late, you lose all emotion. So the delay is bad for the goal that we are going to celebrate or for the goal that we regret. Either way, it’s terrible for the feeling of rooting — says he, who is 30 years old and is a subscriber to several sports streaming platforms.

Palm trees x Flamengo:Where to watch it live, time and likely lineups for the Libertadores final

To try to get around this discomfort, Gerson created the habit of watching matches with heavy rock playing through his headphones at the highest volume. A device that he will use for the final of the Libertadores, which takes place next Saturday, at 5 pm.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Fans who did not travel to Montevideo will be able to follow the decision on SBT (open TV) and Fox Sports (closed TV). In addition, Conmebol TV will be exhibiting on its paid platform. Subscribers to Star+, streaming from the Disney Group, will also have access to the game.

Testimony to GLOBO: ‘Sometimes I didn’t have anything to eat, I ate birds,’ says Ron

delay it is when there is a delay between the moment the information is transmitted and the moment the information is received by the recipient (TV, smartphones, tablets and computers).

Understand:Can Renato Gaúcho leave Flamengo even in the event of a Libertadores title?

Pay TVs, for example, have delay about two to three seconds compared to digital TV. On the other hand, channels on pay TV are faster, between eight and 25 seconds, than the application channels made available by these providers.

Guilherme Temporão, professor at the Center for Studies in Telecommunications (Cetuc) at PUC-Rio, explains that it is important to understand in which context the term is being used delay. He explains that when it comes to delay in live broadcast of a football game, it does not refer to the delay between transmission and reception. And yes, between the delay between the different receptions.

You decide:See data from Flamengo and Palmeiras, play the match and set the score for the Libertadores final

There is a difference between which communication channels the signal used to reach the receiver. He cites broadcasting, radio waves, cable and even the internet. The latter is the one that takes the longest time to transmit the signal.

— Several people watch the same game but use different technologies. It has the digital television signal, which was the old analogue TV. And this signal normally propagates through the atmosphere, through an antenna. And, in general, the time it takes for this signal to reach the receiver of the person watching the game is the shortest it has. It is the broadcasting signal, in which the signal goes to an antenna and the antenna reflects the signal to everyone at the same time — teaches Temporão, who reminds that pay TV subscribers can also receive the signal by antenna or cable, without prejudice to time. “But yes, broadcast TV is usually the fastest. The time of arrival of the signal through the atmosphere is the most efficient.

X-ray:Where can Flamengo and Palmeiras’ goals come from in the Libertadores final?

Alessandro Maluf, Claro’s video product director, guarantees that there is no difference in signal speed between open TV and cable pay TV. It claims that this “is past”. But whoever has pay TV via satellite will receive the signal within a few seconds of difference. That is, after.

— It’s that antenna on the roof, that little part. In the case of satellite, the game signal does not go from the exchange directly to the subscriber’s home. It goes from the central to the satellite and then to the consumer. It’s very fast, but there’s a difference,” Maluf commented.

escape the internet

Temporão explains that, unlike broadcasting, in the case of the internet, there is no fixed time delay between sending information and receiving it. It all depends on the route.

— The route that the signal will follow is not fixed. It can take several paths and the decision of which route to take depends on a number of factors, including the network, high-latency or low-latency connection. Whoever is closer to the signal will receive it sooner because the route is shorter. It’s a physical route. And there’s a whole smart management for that.

Podcasts

To the point The architecture of the pact between Bolsonaro and Valdemar



Lauro and Gabeira The failure of PSDB caucuses and Brazil’s new right



Malu is ON Ricardo Paes de Barros: We are no longer a model to turn a country with no direction in the fight against poverty



CBN Panorama Act of Congress on Rapporteur’s Amendments; New restrictions in Europe; Sexta-feira Negra; and the benefits of laughter





Maluf comments that the delay time, around 20 seconds, is because it is necessary to transform the signal into streaming and, in addition, this processing of video files can be faster for those with faster internet. The delay is also due to the continuous transmission, prepared so that there is no interruption in the exhibition. This wrapping can also increase the delay time.

Temporão recommends open TV for those who don’t want to hear their neighbor bragging about the first time. And warns: forget about the internet in this case.

— Using TV app generates much more delay. Surely the internet user will hear the neighbor shouting a goal first. And each user will have a different time on the internet, which can be several seconds. Avoid using the internet. It is the main action to be taken. It’s best to watch it on free-to-air digital TV.