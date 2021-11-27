Flamengo’s consumption dream, Gallardo admits possible end of cycle at River Plate | Flamengo



Marcelo Gallardo, River coach – AFP

Published 11/26/2021 20:00

Rio – For over seven years at River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo may have ended his cycle at the Argentine club. After winning the national title, the coach admitted that he can leave the Buenos Aires club. He has decided not to renew his contract with the Millionaires and has the future indefinite.

“It’s the first time that my relationship ends. I’ve given this club everything until today. It’s the first time, in a moment of anxiety and analysis, because it requires a lot of effort. I think I deserve the chance to rethink myself because it’s necessary a lot of energy to continue. Now I’m going to analyze, rethink,” he said in an interview with ESPN, from Argentina.

Gallardo is considered the main coach of South America and is a long-standing dream of Flamengo and other Brazilian clubs. He has recently been promoted as a replacement for Oscar Tábarez in the Uruguay national team.

For River Plate, the former player has already made history as a coach. In all, there are 13 titles in seven years commanding the Argentine club. The main ones were the Libertadores conquered in 2015 and 2018. In addition, Gallardo won three South American Recopas, three Argentine Cups, two Super Cups in the country and one Argentine Championship.