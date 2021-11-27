Flamengo’s Councilor sues Renato at STJD for delivering to Grêmio

Surprising news emerged this Friday afternoon (26). José Carlos Isidro Pereira, Flamengo’s advisor, called Renato in the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice). The basis of his accusation is the coach’s behavior in the 2-2 draw with Grêmio.

In the action, the counselor alleges the following:

There was also a video where the counselor appeared in front of the STJD making his accusation about the coach. In that video there was the following report.

“I’m here in court going against Renato Gaúcho so he can learn to respect Flamengo’s fans, because Flamengo has an owner, and the owner is Flamengo’s fans. That’s why I came as an individual to file against Renato in the Superior Court of Sports Justice”, spoke to the STJD.

Finally, the video ended with him saying the following:

“And another thing: he deliberately worked against the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, and he won’t go unpunished. Whether champion or not, he will be fired after the game because Flamengo has to have respect, and for Flamengo to have respect, they have to remove these cancers from Flamengo”, finished speaking to the STJD.

There were several allegations that Flamengo had given it to Grêmio. However, no one is sure about the fact. However, this attitude of triggering the STJD against the coach certainly draws attention and can generate unprecedented consequences in Brazilian football.

If it were proven that there was bad faith on the part of the coach, perhaps the match would even be played again and the coach would be severely punished. But, this is just speculation. The tendency is that the complaint is not even accepted, as it is difficult to judge.

