Flu outbreak in Rio: on sunny Saturday and at the end of Libertadores, health workers go to the streets to offer vaccine

RIO — On this Saturday of strong sunshine and the final of Libertadores with Flamengo, what was seen at the vaccination posts in Rio de Janeiro contrasts with the scenario of the last two days, when the city registered a record search for the flu vaccine. To try to reverse the low demand, servants of the Policínica Hélio Pellegrino, in Praça da Bandeira, in the North Zone of the city, even went out onto the street to convince pedestrians to take the injection. The effort is justified: the municipality is experiencing an outbreak of Influenza that has already caused at least 6,300 cases of flu-like illness in the last nine days.

On the sidewalk in front of the polyclinic, the employees told GLOBO that they took advantage of the intense flow of fans parading Flamengo’s shirt in the street to dispel some myths about the vaccine. They reinforce, for example, that taking the injection today does not prevent anyone from taking the inevitable draft beer from later on — especially if Flamengo wins. The servers also believe that the blue skies and the summer heat made the beach seductive for many cariocas, who ended up leaving it for later.

The increase in the search for assistance in the city’s urgency and emergency networks in recent days for flu cases showed, however, that vaccination cannot be left in the background. In the last nine days, the municipality has accumulated 26 hospitalizations for Influenza, of which 24 are children. Because of the flu outbreak, the city called the Cariocas to update their immunization against the flu, and the population responded: more than 100,000 doses were applied between Thursday and Friday.

Although the flu vaccination campaign in the city is currently aimed at all ages, children aged 6 months or more and over 60 years of age are considered priority groups, as they are more likely to develop severe respiratory conditions due to virus infection. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reinforces that members of these groups should seek to get vaccinated immediately if they have delayed immunization.

The folder advises that, in case of flu-like symptoms, it is necessary to go to a health unit to rule out the diagnosis of Covid-19. The test applied in municipal units is the antigen test, which, according to specialists, has a high level of reliability.

— To rule out Covid-19, we also RT-PCR tested most of those who tested negative on the antigen test. But 99% of these RT-PCR tests are confirmed negative — informs the secretary.

On Monday, the municipality’s epidemiological surveillance network sent 300 samples taken from units for genomic monitoring to Lacen and Fiocruz. According to Soranz, of the samples whose results have already come out, 73% indicated the presence of Influenza A.

For researcher Leonardo Bastos, from the group of Analytical Methods in Epidemiological Surveillance at Fiocruz (Mave-Fiocruz), the number of cases raised by the secretariat is high.

— In addition to medical care, anyone with symptoms should try to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distance, so as not to infect others. Like Covid-19, Influenza has no specific treatment, but only treatment for symptoms. Vaccines are important to prevent new cases – reinforces the epidemiologist.

Currently, the Influenza subtype that predominates in the city is H3N2, according to SMS. Researcher Marcelo Gomes, also from Mave-Fiocruz, who follows the history of Influenza virus circulation in Brazil, informs that H3N2 tends to cause milder effects in the body than H1N1, for example.

Anyway, reinforces the specialist, it is essential to maintain the protocols to avoid contamination. He recalls that the precautions to combat the transmission of the pathogen are “strictly the same” as those offered by Covid-19, with special attention to children and the elderly, who are more susceptible to the effects of the disease.

— In the case of older people, it is good that they are isolated from those with flu-like symptoms. As for children, it is important not to take them to school, to parties and social occasions if they have signs. We learned from the Covid-19 pandemic that we can no longer normalize the flu and think everything is fine. The use of a mask by symptomatic people helps to greatly reduce transmission – he says.