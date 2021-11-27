Flu vaccine already reached 60.6% of the target audience in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – Since the beginning of the flu vaccination campaign in the city of Rio de Janeiro, on April 14 this year, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has applied more than two million doses, reaching 60.6% of the public in general this Friday. Also on Friday, the queue to get the flu vaccine at the Heitor Beltrão Municipal Health Post, in Tijuca, was longer than the queue to take doses against covid-19.

Nátila Oliveira, 32 years old, did not know that she could already have the flu vaccine. She went to the health center after reading about the Influenza outbreak in the newspaper and finding out that doses were being applied to the entire population. “I thought that the vaccines were only for priority groups. Last week I had a flu, which was later diagnosed as pharyngitis, and I even tested for covid-19. It was negative and I had a fever for two days, I’m feeling bad. This week, some close friends started to have a condition very similar to mine and a very high fever,” he said.

Asked about the movement at the health center, she said that demand is high. “There were many young people, teenagers and children there,” he said. For her, people just forgot to get the flu shot. “The carioca takes the vaccine. Having a campaign, he goes to the stations,” he said.

Nurse Juliana Moraes Azevedo, 38, was anxious to take the booster dose. “I was on the front line. Right now, I’m away on maternity leave and I was even late with the third dose, as we don’t always manage to leave the house to get vaccinated,” he said.

She says that she already sees a great relief when looking for care at the hospital because of the vaccination. “At some point, half of the patients hospitalized in critical condition, ICU, were covid. With the vaccination, the need for exclusive sectors and the severity of the disease for people who get it was decreasing”, he says. “Everyone in my family thinks vaccination is important, and if they don’t, I make a point of explaining why.”

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age, especially babies, children, the elderly and pregnant women. The target of the booster dose campaign, so far, is the population over 60 years old. However, anyone who has had the last dose of the vaccine for more than five months can have the booster. For more information, visit coronavirus.rio.