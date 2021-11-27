Ford unveils Mustang Mach-E in promotional video in Brazil

Ford released a promotional video to announce its new product positioning in Brazil, praising the current range of models and giving a good hint of what’s to come. Without, of course, showing the New Ranger, the American brand highlighted another car.

In the video, models like the current Ranger, including the Black version, are shown, as well as the Bronco Sport and Nova Transit. Naturally, even though it’s not in stores, the Maverick pickup shows its robustness off-road and in a place that will frequent a lot, the beach.

But who opens and closes lanes in the production made for Ford is the Mustang. Well, not quite the same car at the beginning and at the end. Initially, the muscle car with a V8 Coyote 5.0 engine shows its strength by burning tires right away.

In the end, however, even though the smoke is present on the asphalt, the vehicle is another Mustang, the Mach-E, where Ford Brasil officially confirms its arrival in the Brazilian market, slowly revealing part of the electric crossover, which should not arrive in a version of access as in the states.

Imported from Mexico, the Mustang Mach-E shows its energy at the end of the video, but also in the portfolio, where it will naturally be the top of the line in price, with a GT version that is certainly more expensive than the Mustang GT.

With the Mach-E, Ford still won’t end the cycle of changes in Brazil, which started very badly, by the way, with the closing of all factories and the death of Troller.

In the latter case, the refusal to sell the brand and the product may be directly related to the last ingredient on this new menu, Novo Bronco.

A rival to the Jeep Wrangler, the New Bronco (large and small) would end Ford’s shift from assembler to importer, but we could still see the death of another product…