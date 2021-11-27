Foreseeing an injection of R$ 46 billion, the company presents its Judicial Reorganization plan – AEROFLAP

The LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the United States announced today (26/11) the presentation of a Reorganization Plan, which describes the way for the group to leave Chapter 11, in compliance with US and Chilean legislation.

The Plan is accompanied by a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with the Ad Hoc Group of Headquarters Creditors, which is the largest group of unsecured creditors in these Chapter 11 cases, and certain LATAM shareholders.

The RSA records the agreement and support between LATAM and such holders of more than 70% of the parent’s unsecured claims, the holders of approximately 48% of the US securities dated 2024 and 2026, and certain shareholders holding more than 50% of the common shares, subject to the execution of definitive documentation by the parties and obtaining corporate approvals from these shareholders.

As they have done throughout the entire process, all the companies in the group continue to operate in accordance with the conditions of travel and demand allowed.

The hearing to approve the adequacy of the Chapter 11 Disclosure Statement and voting procedures is scheduled to take place in January 2022, with a specific timetable that will depend on the Court.

If approved the Disclosure Statement (Disclosure Statement), the group will initiate the application process to seek approval of the plan from creditors. LATAM requests that the hearing to confirm the plan be held in March 2022.

LATAM is being assisted in this process by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Claro & Cia. as legal advisors, FTI Consulting as financial advisor and PJT Partners as investment bank.

LATAM Recovery Plan Overview

The Plan proposes an injection of US$ 8.19 billion to the group through a combination of new equity, convertibles, and debt, which will allow the group to exit Chapter 11 with adequate capitalization to execute its business plan.

Upon exit, LATAM is expected to have total debt of approximately US$7.26 billion and liquidity of approximately US$2.67 billion. The Group determined that this is a conservative indebtedness level and adequate liquidity in a period of continuous uncertainty for world aviation, which will allow a better positioning of the group for future operations.

Specifically, the plan points out that:

After the confirmation of the Plan, the group intends to launch an offer of capital rights through the issuance of common shares in the amount of US$800 million, which will be open to all LATAM shareholders, respecting their preemptive rights under Chilean law current, and which will be fully supported by the RSA participants, subject to the execution of definitive documentation and, with respect to the support and support of shareholders, to the receipt of corporate approvals.

Three distinct classes of convertible bonds will be issued by LATAM, and will be offered preferentially to LATAM shareholders. As they are not subscribed by LATAM shareholders during the respective preemptive right period:

Class A convertible bonds will be provided to certain general creditors unsecured by LATAM’s parent company as settlement for their claims permitted under the plan;

Class B convertible bonds will be registered and acquired by the shareholders referred to above; and

Class C convertible bonds will be offered to certain unsecured creditors in exchange for further capital contributions to LATAM and the settlement of their credit claims, subject to certain limitations and impediments on the part of participants.

Convertible securities belonging to Convertible Classes B and C will be provided, in whole or in part, in consideration of a new capital contribution in the total amount of approximately US$4.64 billion, fully supported by the parties involved in the RSA, subject to receipt of approvals by supporting shareholders.

LATAM will also raise $500 million in a new revolving credit facility and approximately $2.25 billion in debt financing through new resources, either through a new term loan or with new bonds; and

The group has also used, and intends to use, Chapter 11 to refinance and amend pre-process leases, the revolving credit facility, and the aftermarket engine facility.

See it in a simplified way in the infographic below: