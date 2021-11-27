Former Mosquito businessman calls Corinthians player in Justice and asks for around R$ 247 thousand

The player Gustavo Mosquito is being charged in court by his former agent. It is the businessman Fernando Garcia, involved in other controversies related to Corinthians. The amount required is just over R$247 thousand. This Friday, Elenko Sports asked to suspend the process for 15 days, betting on an agreement between the parties.

The information is from the UOL Portal. Garcia demands a refund of money borrowed from the attacker when he played for Coritiba, in addition to the amount spent on outsourced advisory and consultancy services in dual citizenship for the removal of an Italian passport. There is still a charge for airline tickets to Rome, Italy. On that occasion, Mosquito traveled with his wife.

In February 2018, Gustavo would have received R$ 165,000 from Fernando Garcia’s company. However, the return would only happen if the athlete preferred not to renew his representation contract. In April of this year, Mosquito opted for the exchange. Now, he is managed by Carlos Leite, another well-known name in Parque São Jorge.

With this, Elenko Sports asks for the refund of money and adds interest and monetary correction. In view of the additions, the claimed amount is R$247,251.14. There is still no agreement between those involved, but the imbroglio must be resolved extrajudicially, even by requesting suspension in favor of an amicable negotiation.

Fernando can still pocket a million dollar sum through Gustavo. After all, in the player’s contract with Timão, it is foreseen that the club would pay R$ 4 million if he played 60 games with 45 minutes on the field. The entrepreneur’s percentage in the bonus is kept confidential, but at least 40% must go to their coffers.

A second bonus, a little further away at the moment, is scheduled for when Mosquito completes 45 minutes in 110 duels. Remember that the athlete’s contract with Corinthians lasts until the end of 2023.

