Former PlayStation employee sues company for alleged discrimination • Eurogamer.pt

A former PlayStation employee decided to sue Sony Interactive Entertainment in California alleging that the company “cultivates a discriminatory work environment against female employees”, suing the company for gender discrimination, harassment and illegal termination.

The legal document was submitted on November 22 by Emma Majo (thanks to Axios), a former SIE employee who accuses the company of “violating” labor laws and promoting gender discrimination.

Majo worked at SIE in 2015 and says female employees are not paid the same way as male employees who do similar jobs and complains that women are denied promotions.

Sony managers are accused of not being alone in a room with a woman behind closed doors and that one of them does not even speak to women, ignoring requests sent by female employees, even if the issues are identical to those of the employees, who received a response.

Majo says she frequently asked managers whether she was entitled to a promotion, but the answer never came and says she tried to be promoted, but ended up being relegated after questioning the issue while men were receiving promotions.

SIE is accused of dealing in different ways with men and women who work at the company and in 2021 Majo sent a message to Sony, in which she described the discrimination she was subjected to and shortly after received a letter saying she was fired.

Majo’s indictment comes at a time when Activision Blizzard is under fire over internal controversies after something similar happened at Ubisoft, raising attention again to how far-reaching this issue appears to be.