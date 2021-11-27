FPF sets schedule for the Paulista Championship and Corinthians knows games from the 2022 edition of the State

This Friday afternoon, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) released the basic table for the 2022 São Paulo Championship. The country’s main state tournament, the tournament reserves the club’s first classics of the season and 12 qualifying rounds for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Timão opens the way against Ferroviária and has derbies marked against Santos, in the third round, Palmeiras, in the sixth, and São Paulo, in the tenth. In addition, they will face Red Bull Bragantino, another Serie A team, in the ninth round – See all Timon games below.

With transmission from Record TV, Youtube, HBO Max, TNT Sports Stadium and Paulistão Play, the competition has scheduled start for January 26th and end for April 3rd. The dismemberment of the games, dates and times will be announced in the coming days.

As in recent years, the first phase will have 12 rounds, with teams from one group facing all other teams from the other groups. Advance and face off against the top two from each group in the quarterfinals in a single game. In the semi-finals, again only one game, and in the big decision, round-trip games.

Created in 1902, the Campeonato Paulista is the first soccer competition in Brazil, and remains today as one of the most disputed, lucrative and prestigious championships in the country. In the current edition, the competition completes 120 years of existence.

Check out the first round games

Inter Limeira x Santos

Botafogo x Santo André

Agua Santa x São Bernardo

Guarani x São Paulo

Ituano x Novorizontino

Mirassol x Red Bull Bragantino

Palm trees x Ponte Preta

Corinthians x Railway

Check out the Corinthians games at Paulista

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 26 Jan,

Wed, 4 pm Corinthians x Railway Paulista Jan 30,

sun, 9.30 pm Santo André x Corinthians Paulista Feb 02,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x Santos Paulista 06 Feb,

sun, 4 pm Ituano x Corinthians Paulista 09 Feb,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x Mirassol Paulista 13 Feb,

sun, 4 pm Palmeiras x Corinthians Paulista 16 Feb,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x São Bernardo FC Paulista 20 Feb,

sun, 4 pm Botafogo x Corinthians Paulista Feb 26,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino Paulista 06 March,

sun, 4 pm Sao Paulo x Corinthians Paulista 13 March,

sun, 4 pm Corinthians x Ponte Preta Paulista 20 March,

sun, 4 pm Novorizontino vs Corinthians Paulista

