FPF sets schedule for the Paulista Championship and Corinthians knows games from the 2022 edition of the State

This Friday afternoon, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) released the basic table for the 2022 São Paulo Championship. The country’s main state tournament, the tournament reserves the club’s first classics of the season and 12 qualifying rounds for the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Timão opens the way against Ferroviária and has derbies marked against Santos, in the third round, Palmeiras, in the sixth, and São Paulo, in the tenth. In addition, they will face Red Bull Bragantino, another Serie A team, in the ninth round – See all Timon games below.
With transmission from Record TV, Youtube, HBO Max, TNT Sports Stadium and Paulistão Play, the competition has scheduled start for January 26th and end for April 3rd. The dismemberment of the games, dates and times will be announced in the coming days.
As in recent years, the first phase will have 12 rounds, with teams from one group facing all other teams from the other groups. Advance and face off against the top two from each group in the quarterfinals in a single game. In the semi-finals, again only one game, and in the big decision, round-trip games.
Created in 1902, the Campeonato Paulista is the first soccer competition in Brazil, and remains today as one of the most disputed, lucrative and prestigious championships in the country. In the current edition, the competition completes 120 years of existence.
Check out the first round games
- Inter Limeira x Santos
- Botafogo x Santo André
- Agua Santa x São Bernardo
- Guarani x São Paulo
- Ituano x Novorizontino
- Mirassol x Red Bull Bragantino
- Palm trees x Ponte Preta
- Corinthians x Railway
Check out the Corinthians games at Paulista
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|26 Jan,
Wed, 4 pm
|Corinthians x Railway
|Paulista
|Jan 30,
sun, 9.30 pm
|Santo André x Corinthians
|Paulista
|Feb 02,
Wed 9.30 pm
|Corinthians x Santos
|Paulista
|06 Feb,
sun, 4 pm
|Ituano x Corinthians
|Paulista
|09 Feb,
Wed 9.30 pm
|Corinthians x Mirassol
|Paulista
|13 Feb,
sun, 4 pm
|Palmeiras x Corinthians
|Paulista
|16 Feb,
Wed 9.30 pm
|Corinthians x São Bernardo FC
|Paulista
|20 Feb,
sun, 4 pm
|Botafogo x Corinthians
|Paulista
|Feb 26,
Wed 9.30 pm
|Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino
|Paulista
|06 March,
sun, 4 pm
|Sao Paulo x Corinthians
|Paulista
|13 March,
sun, 4 pm
|Corinthians x Ponte Preta
|Paulista
|20 March,
sun, 4 pm
|Novorizontino vs Corinthians
|Paulista
See more at: Campeonato Paulista and Corinthians Retrospecto.