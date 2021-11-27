France cancels immigration talks, Macron says Johnson isn’t ‘serious’ – International

THE France canceled this Friday, 26, the negotiations it would enter into with the British government on the migration crisis in the English Channel, with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, accusing the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, of not being “serious”, in a significant deterioration of the relationship between the two countries, already severely shaken by Brexit.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will not participate in the meeting he would have this Sunday, 28, with his UK counterpart, Priti Patel. Instead, he will focus on negotiations with government ministers. European Union, Macron told reporters during a visit to Rome. The French president also criticized Johnson for posting on Twitter a letter he wrote demanding that France take migrants back.

“I’m surprised by methods when they aren’t serious. A leader does not communicate with another by tweets or a letter that is made public,” said Macron. France will work with the British “if they decide to take the issue seriously”, he added.

In announcing the cancellation of the meeting, Darmanin told Patel that Johnson’s letter was a “disappointment.” “Making it public made it even worse. So I have to cancel our meeting in Calais on Sunday,” he wrote.

The official spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, took criticism of the letter to French television, where he called it “mediocre in terms of content and totally inadequate in terms of form”.

The UK and France have faced each other on a range of issues, mainly political and trade, since Brexit. There are also personal tensions between Johnson and Macron, evident in the crisis that erupted after Australia decided in September to abandon a French submarine contract in favor of a deal with the US and the UK.

In another dispute that also stems from the intensification of animosity between the two countries, French fishermen have blocked access to ports in northern France to try to increase pressure on the UK over fishing licenses. post-Brexit. They also obstructed the ramp leading to the Eurotunnel cargo terminal between the UK and France on Friday. Police officers said there was no tension or violence. On the British end, traffic flowed freely to the terminal, with no reports of delays.

The wider division between the UK and France has hampered efforts to address the English Channel crisis together. After at least 27 migrants died after a boat capsized last Wednesday, 24, Johnson criticized France for not doing enough to stop people from making the crossings.

In the letter the prime minister wrote to Macron on Thursday, he outlined five steps he said could be taken together to avert another tragedy. These include joint patrols, implementation of more advanced technology, and better emergency sharing.

“An agreement with France to welcome back migrants who cross the Channel along this dangerous route would have an immediate and significant impact,” he wrote in the letter.

France has repeatedly rejected the idea of ​​joint patrols for reasons of sovereignty. The idea of ​​a return agreement is also politically sensitive — in the UK and across the country. Europe.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he hoped France would “reconsider” its decision to remove Patel from the talks. “I think that simply no nation can deal with this alone,” he told BBC TV, adding that “it is in our interests and their interests” to solve the problem. /WP