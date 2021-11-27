Friends of Italian gamblers who thought about dating Alessandra Ambrosio gather to pay off his debts

Victim of a coup, Italian athlete believed in dating a Brazilian model for over 15 years – Photo: Reproduction

Friends of Italian player Roberto Cazzaniga opened a virtual kitty to help men pay off debts

He spent 15 years thinking he was dating Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, but it was a scam

Cazzaniga transferred around 700,000 euros over the years to the scammer

Moved by the story of Roberto Cazzaniga, the Italian volleyball player who thought about dating Alessandra Ambrosio, friends started a virtual campaign to raise money and help the man pay the debts incurred because of the supposed relationship.

Danilo Rinaldi, who played on the same volleyball team as Cazzaniga and maintains the friendship, was the one who decided to open the cow. “I started this cow with a specific goal: to help Roberto Cazzaniga start a new life, far from those who have explored him without just for 15 years. In our way, we can help Roberto to retake his life and start writing his future”, he wrote in the campaign description.

According to the Italian TV show Le Lene, the player transferred around 700,000 euros to the person who applied the coup. Roberto Cazzaniga even took out a loan to deposit amounts for the alleged Alessandra Ambrosio.

With the kitty, friends want to help the player pay the debt he incurred over the years. Close people say they tried to warn Cazzaniga about the coup, but the situation has extended.

understand the case

An Italian volleyball player spent 15 years believing he was dating Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio from a distance after meeting someone online who used photos of her but identified himself as Maya. During this period, Roberto Cazzaniga handed over 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) to the embezzler, who was asking for financial help to pay for treatments for alleged heart problems.

“I have so many debts, it’s not easy ‘waking up from a coma,'” said Roberto, in tears.

The truth was revealed this Tuesday by a television program on “Mediaset”, which gathered evidence that the man was being deceived at the request of the athlete’s family, who were worried about him and suspicious of his virtual girlfriend. According to the portal “Il Fatto Quotidiano”, Roberto even took out loans to send the money requested by his fake girlfriend.

“One day he was in his room, in the dark. I see him cry, I ask him what he has and he tells me he has fallen in love, but this woman is in the ICU to have a cardiac operation”, recalled Danilo, Roberto’s brother.