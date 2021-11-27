Gabi Prado delivers romance between ex-BBBs: ‘They were making out’ | celebrities



Gabi Prado delivers Viih Tube and Arthur Picolli affair – reproduction

Rio – Gabi Prado doesn’t mince words. During the podcast ‘Pode dar Prado’, on Youtube, the digital influencer said that Arthur Picolli and Viih Tube are, yes, having an affair. “I was with them now in Bahia. They were making out, yes,” he revealed.

Soon after, the ex-MTV backtracked on her statement: “I don’t know, but because of the conversations and everything… I haven’t seen them kissing. I think they’re a fo** couple, they’re cats, hot, cute, single,” opined Gabi .

Rumors about a possible affair between Arthur Picolli and Viih Tube started after a video in which they appeared to be kissing circulated around the web. He even played with the meeting of the two on the trip through social networks.

“I went for coffee and came across Viih Tube. Then, she took it and said ‘wow, guys, we couldn’t take a shower because there’s no water at the resort. A pipe burst. I got to the room, turned on the shower, brushed my teeth and there was water to break with a stick and she said she didn’t take a shower. Some things never change,” he joked on his Instagram.

Viih Tube has been single since October, when she announced the end of her relationship with Bruno Magri. She has even shared on social media that she is enjoying her ‘new phase’ and that she has already kissed more than one person in the same night. Arthur Picoli has been single for some time. He lived a brief romance with Carla Diaz in ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’.