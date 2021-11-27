Gabriel Martinelli scores in Arsenal’s victory over Newcastle | english football

Arsenal beat Newcastle this Saturday by 2-0, in the opening game of the 13th round of the English Championship . With this result, the London team reaches 23 points and approaches the G-4 of the Premier League. Fourth-placed West Ham have the same amount of points and play Manchester City on Sunday,

Both Arsenal’s goals came in the second half. After the great collective play, midfielder Bukayo Saka invaded the area on the left side and kicked a left-handed cross, almost without an angle, hitting the other corner, on 11 minutes.

O second was by the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, with just 93 seconds on the field, after taking Saka’s place. Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu threw the ball over the top and the forward, without dropping the ball, touched it over goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, on 23 minutes.

That was Martinelli’s first goal this season in nine games (four as a starter and five off the bench).

— I’m very happy to score this goal in front of our fans and, mainly, for the victory we won. We knew it would be a difficult game, against an opponent in a difficult situation and who needed victory at any cost. I managed to take advantage of a great pass and hit a beautiful first shot, which makes me happy and confident – declared the Brazilian, via his press office.

Newcastle remain firmly in the Premier League bottom, with just six points from 13 games — no victory.

