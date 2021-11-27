Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus receive new system update; see the news

Samsung has started to release a new software update for the high-end models Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Plus that arrives with the intention of correcting the main problems reported by users and identified by the developer, as well as implementing some features in the native apps. company cell phones.

According to information, this update is being released via batch OTA in Germany, so it’s likely that not all owners of Ultra or Plus models of the Galaxy S21 line will be contemplated with the latest package, something that should happen in the coming weeks.

Interestingly the new version does not include the Android security patch for the month of December, indicating that the South Korean should release more updates soon. As stated by the changelog, the G99xBXXU3BUKG version only adds some performance improvements and fixes major issues reported by users.