Galaxy S21 Ultra in detail: fact sheet, price, pros and cons | Cell phone

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the most powerful cell phone from Samsung, with up to 108 MP camera and full datasheet. Because of its varied features, it should be among the most popular phones on Black Friday 2021. Check out its pros and cons in the following lines.

The device arrived in the country in February accompanied by the rest of the S21 line for values ​​from R$ 9,499, with two storage options – 256 GB or 512 GB – and in black or silver. Nine months later, you can find it on Amazon for R$7,999 – a R$1,500 discount.

2 of 8 Galaxy S21 Ultra Triple Camera Detail — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S21 Ultra triple camera detail — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The S21 Ultra is a smartphone with a system of four cameras, among which the main one reaches 108 MP full resolution. In addition to this wide-profile f/1.8 aperture main sensor, the phone also has a 10MP periscopic camera – which allows 10x optical zoom –, another 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultra wide 12MP camera with f/2.2.

It’s not just hardware that Samsung excels at. The native photography app, especially after updates, offers good quality in captures, image enhancement by AI, fast focus, can perform auto portrait mode. In addition, the phone is capable of taking 8K videos and the user can even generate photos during recordings.

3 of 8 Galaxy S21 Ultra camera at 10x optical zoom; sensor can reach 100x in hybrid zoom — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S21 Ultra camera at 10x optical zoom; sensor can reach 100x in hybrid zoom — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Another asset of the system is the zoom. The possibility of optical zoom is welcome because it brings distant objects closer without affecting the image quality with noise issues. Anyone who wants to go even further has the option of a 100x zoom – there combining lenses and software and therefore more prone to image distortion.

The powerful Samsung cell phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, with promise of a full day away from the socket in a moderate-use scenario and adaptive variable rate screen. In the tests of the TechAll, the model did not prove to be the most reliable in terms of autonomy when used more frequently. There are smartphones on the market with larger batteries.

4 of 8 Galaxy S21 Ultra Rear — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S21 Ultra Rear — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

According to Samsung, even with 5G enabled (in countries that already offer coverage of these networks) the S21 Ultra can withstand more than 24 hours away from the socket. In addition to the adaptable screen up to 120Hz, Android’s new 5nm processors and battery optimization features contribute to the device’s efficiency.

5 of 8 Exynos 2100 is not far from Snapdragon in performance — Photo: Press/Samsung Exynos 2100 is not far from Snapdragon in performance — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

Traditionally, there are those who disdain the domestic versions of the Galaxy S because they come with Exynos line processors, manufactured by Samsung, in place of the popular Snapdragons, by Qualcomm. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra sold in Brazil runs with an Exynos 2100, the Ultra sold in countries like China and the United States uses the Snapdragon 888, which is a benchmark in terms of raw performance in the Android world.

But the Exynos 2100 found in the S21 Ultra doesn’t look bad in comparison, unlike its predecessors: performance comparisons show that the processor comes very close to Snapdragon in various scenarios. The only point where Samsung’s CPU falls short in performance is in graphics, where Qualcomm’s hardware still has the upper hand.

4. Android updates for five years

Samsung has implemented a new update policy that promises greater flexibility in the delivery of new editions of Android to users, in addition to making a commitment regarding the period of updates: brand new cell phones, such as the S21 Ultra, will have five years of guaranteed updates.

6 out of 8 Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive Android 12 in early 2022 — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive Android 12 in early 2022 — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

In these five years, they are at least three big Android updates and two more years of periodic updates with security fixes. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, already confirmed to receive Android 12, should start accessing the update as early as January 2022, less than six months after the official launch of Google’s operating system.

The S21 Ultra is a big cell phone: It measures 165.1 x 75.6 mm and is 8.9 mm thick, accentuated by the fact that the rear cameras are mounted in a module in the upper left corner that stands out. In this way, the device may not be well accommodated on flat surfaces, causing the user to rock to touch the screen with the smartphone under these conditions.

7 of 8 You will need to provide a charger for the device — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo You will need to provide a charger for the device — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Another challenge of the most generous proportions of the device is the handle: even those with large hands may have some difficulty in wrapping the entire device with their fingers, always recommending some attention not to drop it. Another detail is that the giant screen makes one-handed operation more challenging: it is impossible to reach far corners without the help of the other hand.

2. S-Pen sold separately

The S21 Ultra is the first smartphone in the Galaxy S line to be compatible with the S Pen, Samsung’s digital pen associated with the Galaxy Note line and some of the brand’s tablets. The change, considering the screen size, is welcome because it expands the cell’s functionality and modes of use.

8 of 8 S Pen compatibility welcome, accessory sold separately — Photo: Press/Samsung S Pen compatibility welcome, but accessory sold separately — Photo: Press/Samsung

The downside is that the accessory is sold separately, unlike Note models. In addition, the S21 Ultra does not have an internal space to house the electronic pen, making using and carrying the device more cumbersome and prone to misplacement.

Powerful battery, compatible with fast 25 Watt recharge, is good news. The bad news is that the S21 Ultra does not come with a charger in the box, not even one of the simplest. The cell phone is sold only with a cable that has a USB-C input at both ends and it is up to the consumer to provide a way to recharge the smartphone.

The policy applied by Apple and Samsung has been generating friction and raising discussions. On the one hand, manufacturers argue that, by now, everyone has spare chargers at home and that the measure reduces costs and the impact on the environment. On the other, users and consumer protection agencies claim that the measure forces consumers to spend more.

Since the S21 Ultra comes with a USB-C cable on both ends, you will need to have a compatible charger, some adapter or a USB-C cable with a USB-A tip. As not everyone is aware of all these details, it is possible that the buyer simply goes after a charger and, in doing so, invests in a more affordable option – and of lesser quality, something that can even affect the integrity of the smartphone. and user safety at risk.

Galaxy S21 Ultra data sheet

Screen: 6.8 inches

Screen resolution: 3200 x 1440 pixels

Processor: Exynos 2100 (octa-core up to 2.9 GHz)

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage: 256 or 512 GB

Memory card: not supported

Main camera: quad, 108, 10, 10 and 12 MP

Front camera: 40 MP

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Dimensions and weight: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm; 227 grams

Colors: black or silver

Release: February 2021

Launch price: from BRL 9,499

Current price: from BRL 7,999

With information from Samsung

