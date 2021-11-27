Galiotte sees Brazilian finals as ‘award’ for good management in the country

Maurício Galiotte, president of Palmeiras, considered that the fact that four Brazilian teams will star in the finals of the two main South American competitions in 2021 is a “prize” for good management in the country. Last week, Athletico Paranaense beat Red Bull Bragantino by 1-0 and was crowned champion of the Copa Sudamericana. Tomorrow (26), Palmeiras and Flamengo decide on the Copa Libertadores da América, at 17:00 (GMT).

“I think it is an award for Brazilian football, both Bragantino, Athletico Paranaense, Palmeiras and Flamengo. It is an award for this work that has been done with competence, yes. We always need to improve, but the clubs are evolving in their administration, at the level professionalization, and that’s what we expect: better and better Brazilian football, holding on to the stars – as far as possible, always with responsibility,” said Galiotte, today, in an interview with ESPN Brasil’s “SportSCenter”

“We have good work in clubs in Brazil. Brazilian football is getting organized, restructuring, great teams emerging, good work that we can highlight. This is how Brazilian football has to be worked, with seriousness, humility, good professionals, good concepts, administrative, financial, social, sports responsibility,” he continued.

The president alviverde stated that the fact that Palmeiras is the protagonist in South American and national competitions at this good moment in Brazilian football is something that fills him with pride and indicates that he did a good job as manager of the club.

“I think it’s a pride for Brazilians to watch the evolution of these clubs and to be able to [Palmeiras] play in a Libertadores final, last year and this year. This shows the strength of our football, the evolution in some points. We directors, when we go through situations like this, show that the job is being done well,” added Galiotte.

“And Palmeiras is proud to play for the second consecutive time in the Libertadores final. A club that, for a long time, did not occupy its space in the national and world football scene. Today, Palmeiras is breaking all the records of the competition: more participations, more finals, more victories, unbeaten away from home. Numbers that make the club, the fans, proud. That’s what we want to do,” he concluded.