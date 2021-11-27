gameplay review and video

There are a few certainties in this life: death, taxes… and the remake of old games of Pokemon. It’s been that way since 2003, when Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were released for the Game Boy Advance. Now, tradition comes to Nintendo Switch with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, reimagining the fourth generation of the series.

Check out the first 10 minutes of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond gameplay below. The review continues right after:

These remakes come at a turning point in the franchise. Looking at the recent history on Switch itself, you can see that the formula has gone through several trials. Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu, for example, mixed the structure of the first games with mechanics of Pokemon Go. The eighth generation titles, sword and shield, drastically changed the exploration of the map and introduced the Dynamax and Gigantamax transformations, which make the battles of giant monsters much more chaotic and unpredictable.

So what crazy news could remakes of Diamond and Pearl bring to the groundwork of the series? The answer couldn’t be more brilliant: absolutely none! The biggest surprise of Brillant Diamond and Shining Pearl is their effort not to surprise. Returning to the mainland of Sinnoh is also an extended stay in a cozy comfort zone.

Image: Disclosure/ILCA

Perhaps one of the reasons is the fact that these games were not developed by Game Freak, but by ILCA, a Japanese studio founded in 2010 and responsible for the Pokémon HOME application. They were extremely faithful and respectful of the original Nintendo DS games. This can be seen immediately in the art direction, which forgoes the more detailed characters of Sword and Shield to recreate, in 3D, the aesthetic of the big-headed puppets of old RPGs.

The conservative approach did not prevent one-off improvements. While on the surface they look like the same games from 2006, the remakes have been tweaked to streamline the experience. As in newer games, XP points from battles are shared with all monsters on the team. General exploration has been made much easier with a Pokétch app dedicated to the use of HMs only.

Image: Disclosure/ILCA

The biggest change, however, is the Grand Underground. This underground area already existed in the original games, but has been updated with themed hideouts where Pokémon of various types can be captured. They are generally stronger than your team members (especially in the first half of the game). This entire area is optional and can be ignored by those who prefer a journey closer to the original, but it is an interesting alternative, especially to extend the fun after the conclusion of the main story.

ILCA’s respect for the original games is such that we are left with the feeling that the opportunity to create a definitive version of the fourth generation games has been lost. There’s nothing quite like the rich content seen in previous remakes, especially in heart gold and soul silver. Pokémon Platinum’s unique characters and stories have not been adapted. It lacked polish in some respects – we can’t use the touch screen to control menus and battles, for example, which is unjustifiable.

Image: Disclosure/ILCA

Some people might find it frustrating to play rereleases if there are no big surprises and news. However, the feeling I got of reliving the almost pristine experience of these games was comforting. It was like a return to the bases; a breath-taking break and unpretentious enjoyment before departing for what is likely to be the biggest game overhaul of the series: Pokémon Legends: Arceus, scheduled for January 28th.

Subtly improving points that would be irritating today, while still preserving the essence of our nostalgia, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive like a warm hug, which takes us directly to simpler times – perhaps exactly what we need in such difficult and heavy times in our life out here.

