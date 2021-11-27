Gas cylinder will be sold for R$50 in Liberdade this Monday

Action aims to debate Petrobras’ current pricing policy | Photo: Marcello Casal/Ag. Brazil

The gas canister will be sold for R$ 50 in the Liberdade neighborhood this Monday, 29. The action is part of the activities of the Bahia Oil Workers Union (Sindipetro) which aims to debate the current pricing policy adopted by Petrobras management.

The sale starts at 7:00 am at Largo do Japan (in front of the former People’s Basket), and 100 cylinders will be sold to the first 100 people who arrive at the place. The consumer will pay R$50 and Sindipetro will subsidize the rest.

For oil tankers, Petrobras management must change the pricing policy. They point out that even with the ICMS freeze, prices should continue to rise, since, as they explain, the source of the problem, the PPI – which links gas, gasoline and diesel prices to the international market, to import costs and to the dollar – is still being adopted.

The action has been taking place for almost three years and has already gone through other districts of the capital, as well as cities such as Feira de Santana, Ipirá, Alagoinhas, Mata de São João, Catu, Cardeal da Silva, Pojuca, São Sebastião do Passé, Ilhéus, Itabuna, Santo Amaro and Mother of God.



