Gay kiss: PM who made homophobic comments sentenced to pay R$ 25,000 – DiversEM

(photo: reproduction) The Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) sentenced Lieutenant Colonel of the Military Police (PMDF) Ivon Correa to pay R$ 25,000 in moral damages to soldier Henrique Harrison da Costa. The conviction for homophobic comments made by the colonel about a photo of a gay kiss.

The photograph was posted on social media by Henrique, who was kissing his then boyfriend alongside two lesbian colleagues, during a corporate graduation in January 2020.

After the photo, in an audio that circulated in groups of the PM, the military called the photo “a mess”. “In our regulations we have… we always learn that the honor and modesty of the military police must be preserved. So that’s what was broken there. That mess over there, that freshness there could be avoided,” said the military in one passage of the audio.

Days after the incident, the DF Military Police took a stand and stated that the retired colonel’s statements were not consistent with the point of view of the command of the corporation.

According to the decision of Judge Pedro Matos de Arruda, of the 7th Civil Court of Brasilia, Henrique had his honor affected by the comments. “In fact, it’s just a kiss. And there’s no reason to be so negatively impacted by an act that doesn’t put the PMDF into public scorn,” he said.