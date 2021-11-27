Germany uses army to transfer critically ill patients from covid-19 in the face of new record of disease cases | International

Germany is moving towards tighter restrictions to try to contain the fourth wave of coronavirus, which is growing faster and faster. “The situation is dramatic; it is far more serious than at any other time in the pandemic,” Acting Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. German health officials have stiffened their speech in recent days, alarmed by daily records in the number of infections. The incidence is almost 440 cases per 100,000 population (in 7 days), with almost 76,500 infections in just 24 hours. On Thursday, the country of about 83 million people broke the barrier 100,000 deaths during the pandemic.

With hospitals overloaded in some areas of the country, especially in the south and east, it will be necessary to ask the army for help in carrying out a massive transfer of patients from the overcrowded medical units in Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia to others that still have therapy beds intensive available. It is the first time since the start of the pandemic that the Bundeswehr [as Forças Armadas alemãs] is used to carry out this operation on a large scale, announced the minister. This Friday, 54 patients will be transferred from Bavaria, 14 from Saxony and 10 from Thuringia in various means of transport, including a military hospital plane. Spahn noted that beds are also becoming scarce in the rest of the country.

“How many more people will need to die before we can change our behavior?” asked Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Disease Control, during a press conference this morning in Berlin. “How many deaths would convince us that covid-19 is not a minor disease?”, he insisted, addressing the millions of Germans who were not vaccinated: 68.3% of the population was immunized.

Eight million received the booster vaccine in Germany, recommended for everyone over 18 after six months of the second dose. There are 14.6 million people over the age of 18 who refuse to be immunized or are still wondering if they will. Wieler, aware that his speech was being broadcast live on various television channels and on most digital newspaper sites, held a minute of silence for those who died from the pandemic.

Spahn, seated next to him, assured that the only way to stop the increasing spread of the coronavirus is “massive reduction of contacts”. The minister has resisted using the word lockdown, but his silences indicate the possibility is being discussed. The situation in hospitals worsens with each passing day; many centers have already canceled scheduled operations. “For the first time, we are going to relocate up to 100 intensive care patients within Germany with the participation of the Bundeswehr”, announced the minister. “We have to stop this wave now”, he assured. “The longer we wait, the more drastic the necessary measures will be.”

Soldiers observe the application of the vaccine in Germany. THOMAS KIENZLE (AFP)

The head of Health criticized that “too little is done and often too late”, in a message addressed to the presidents of the States. In recent days it has been your government, in office since the September elections, that has been accused of watching the beginning of the fourth wave without doing anything. For most experts and analysts, the change of government resulted in a power vacuum from the election campaign to mid-November.

At the press conference, the two stressed that citizens do not seem to be aware of the gravity of the situation, because they have not changed their behavior despite the warnings. “It is wrong to believe that this wave affects only Bavaria and Saxony [regiões com maior número de casos],” said Spahn.

The minister also announced that Germany is preparing to declare South Africa a risk zone for the new variant, the omicron, detected on November 22 and that from this night onwards it will only allow the entry of German citizens from that region. All European Union countries have agreed to temporarily ban travel to and from Southern Africa, as proposed in the morning by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“It is a necessary, preventive and proactive protective measure to prevent the new variant from entering the country,” said the German minister. To questions from journalists about flights arriving this Friday, such as the one leaving Cape Town for Frankfurt, Spanh assured that the only thing that can be done is to ask passengers to be responsible, isolate themselves at home and do a test, preferably a PCR.