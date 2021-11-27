Globo actress reveals troubles for being similar to Deborah Secco

Fernanda Freitas, 41, recalled today some troubles that she used to be physically very similar to Deborah Secco, 42 years old.

“When she did ‘Smooth Poison’, people came to me a lot on the street, poor things [risos], fans arrived excited saying: ‘Deborah!’, but when they got closer they noticed that it wasn’t her,” recalled Fernanda, who spoke humorously about people’s expressions of disappointment, in “É de Casa”.

Ana Furtado, 48, took the hook of the conversation and commented. “And you know when she did ‘Teen Confessions’ her mother [Deborah] Did you think I was super like her? So, I think you and I are sisters,” joked the presenter.

During her participation in the program, Fernanda also spoke about her relationship with nature.

“I’ve always been connected to nature, I think this dates back to childhood because I was raised on a farm, in the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul. Our childhood game was to climb trees, we chose a guava tree, my cousins ​​and I climbed all. I love green guava. My grandmother was disgusted because we would bite the guava and wait to find out if there was a guava.