Globo breaks the silence and reveals if he’s going to sue Camila Queiroz

The broadcaster also clarified whether the actress will be cut from the year-end vignette and whether the network’s portals were instructed not to publish news about the protagonist of ‘Secret Truths’

Disclosure/Globe/11.26.2021 Camila Queiroz left Globo before finishing the recording of ‘Secret Truths 2’



The controversial departure of Camila Queiroz from Globo, who left the station without completing the recordings of “Secret Truths 2”, has given rise to much speculation in recent days. Seeking to put an end to the matter, Globo used the social networks of gshow, her entertainment channel, to clarify all the details surrounding the non-renewal of the actress’s contract. First, the network clarified that it did not fire Camila and emphasized that the artist’s contract had already expired and would need to be extended for her to finish the soap opera of Walcyr Executioner. “Since the beginning of 2021, Camila Queiroz has a contract for a certain work with Globo. The last contract, for recording ‘Verdades Secretas 2’, expired on November 10th”, he informed.

The station also said again that it did not renew with the actress, as they had contractual divergences: “Due to the strict protocols against the Covid-19, it was necessary to extend the recordings. THE Globe and the actress failed to reach an agreement to sign the contractual extension necessary for the completion of the Angel character scenes. There was, therefore, no dismissal, but the termination of a contract that was fulfilled by the end of the agreed term”. Globo also denied that it intends to go to court against the actress. “Globo did not make the decision to sue Camila Queiroz and is not even studying the issue”, he guaranteed.

It was also speculated last week that the actress’ appearances on the network’s year-end specials were cut. Globo explained that Camila remains in the secret friend of “Fantástico” and that the artist will not appear in the end-of-year vignette because she did not participate in the recording. “The actress has already recorded the painting of the hidden friend of ‘Fantástico’ and the participation is maintained. She never recorded participation in the vignette. Therefore, it could not have had its presence cut off.” Another news denied is that there was an order for the network’s portals to stop publishing news about the interpreter of angel: “There isn’t and there wasn’t any editorial guidance from Globo’s portals to stop publishing news about the actress. Globo is guided by its editorial principles and does not fail to publish facts of interest to the public. But, obviously, it will not resonate with fake news”.

