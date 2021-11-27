Globo rebuts fake news about the end of Camila Queiroz’s contract

Since the announcement of Camila Queiroz’s departure from TV Globo, various information has circulated about the backstage of the end of the actress’s contract with the network. Protagonist of the series “Secret Truths 2”, shown on GloboPlay, Camila will not even record the final scenes of the production.

Faced with so much zum-zum-zum, the GShow page decided to post an article to refute some fake news.



1 – ‘Camila Queiroz was fired by Globo’

FALSE. Since the beginning of 2021, Camila Queiroz has a contract for certain works with Globo. The last contract, for recording “Verdades Secretas 2”, expired on November 10th. As already explained before, due to the strict protocols against Covid-19, it was necessary to postpone the recordings. Globo and the actress did not reach an agreement to sign the contractual extension necessary for the conclusion of the scenes of the character Angel. There was, therefore, no dismissal – but the termination of a contract that was fulfilled by the end of the agreed term.

2 – ‘Globo is going to sue Camila Queiroz’

FALSE. Globo did not make the decision to sue Camila Queiroz and is not even studying the issue.

3 – ‘Camila was uninvited from ‘Fantastico’s hidden friend’

FALSE. The actress has already recorded the painting of the hidden friend of “Fantástico” and the participation is maintained.

4 – ‘Camila was cut from the year-end vignette’

FALSE. The actress has never recorded participation in the vignette. Therefore, it could not have had its presence cut off.

5 – ‘There was an order for the Globo portals to stop publishing news about Camila’

FALSE. There isn’t and there wasn’t any editorial guidance on Globo’s portals to stop publishing news about the actress. Globo is guided by its editorial principles and does not fail to publish facts of interest to the public. But, obviously, it will not resonate with fake news.

