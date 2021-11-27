Goiânia identifies cases of “hand-foot-mouth” syndrome in children

Goiania – The city of Goiás capital issued an alert with guidelines to prevent the spread of hand-foot-mouth syndrome. Three municipal schools have already registered outbreaks of the disease among children.

This syndrome is a viral infection caused by Coxsackie. Most cases occur among people under 6 years of age. The disease is benign, but it is highly contagious and causes discomfort in little ones.

The main symptoms of the syndrome are lesions on the oral mucosa and rashes on the hands, feet and mouth. The popular definition of the disease comes precisely from the preferred sites of the lesions: hand-foot-mouth syndrome.

Fever and prostration, irritability, malaise, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may also occur, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance of Goiânia.

The transmission of hand-foot-mouth syndrome occurs through droplets containing the virus, such as saliva, nasal mucus and feces. The fluid that comes out of the skin rash is also contagious.

Treatment

There is no vaccine against this disease, but there is treatment and prevention. Sick children must be isolated and need medical attention. Mucosal lesions interfere with eating, for example.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Goiânia advises schools to notify cases and parents to pay attention to their children’s symptoms.

See measures to stop virus transmission: