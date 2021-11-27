Gol, Azul, CVC and PetroRio crash on the stock market with new variant of Covid-19

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Friday (26) was marked by a general fall in shares on global stock exchanges, due to the detection of Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19, which started to worry authorities around the world. Airlines, tourism companies and oil companies, however, were the most harmed, both here and abroad – because these sectors are directly linked to the economic recovery and the reopening of borders.

In Brazil, the preferred shares of Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) were the main falls in the trading session, falling, respectively, 11.81% and 14.18%. After them came the ON shares of CVC (CVCB3), in tourism, with a drop of 11.07%. PetroRio’s ONs (PRIO3) were also in the top 5 of the lows, decreasing 8.74%.

In the United States, airline giant American Airlines fell 13.30%. Oil’s Exxon Mobil has lost nearly 5%.

Airlines Fall Afraid of New Travel Restrictions

“With regard to airlines and the tourism sector, the reason is very clear: the advance of Covid-19 could have a direct impact on demand, which had been recovering”, explained Henrique Esteter, specialist in markets at the InfoMoney. “The prospects for the end of the year were high and now this can be put in check”, he added.

Today, a number of countries have again restricted travel. The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, for example, have already restricted transfers with several African nations – the region in which Omicron probably emerged. In the US, the new measures come less than a month after the flexibility of travel determined by President Joe Biden, who cleared routes between the country and around 30 nations.

Gol closed the trading session at a value close to that registered in May 2020. Azul touched the 2021 low and returned to the level it had in August of last year.

“The reaction is not exaggerated because the airlines had a good recovery. It’s just that the perspective is very nebulous. When it’s difficult to know the size of the impact, the market tends to weigh on your hand. For now, these are just possibilities”, concluded Esteter.

As for oil, the analyst explains that the advance of the new variant of covid-19 may frustrate the economic recovery, reducing demand for the commodity. This added to the fact that some countries are still releasing their strategic reserves increases the chance, if restrictions return, that there will be a “oversuply” in the first quarter of 2022 – an oversupply.

Brent oil contracts for January 2022 closed down 13.04%, trading at US$ 68.17. WTI for the same month retreated 11.35% to $72.89.

In addition to the aforementioned PetroRio, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) saw its common shares retreat by 4.36% and its preferences by 3.88%. 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) retreated 7.10%.

“The downward movement was widespread, affecting commodities, banks and construction companies, for example. Fears with the variant overshadowed even the sexta-feira Negra and the drop in future interest rates in Brazil, which could provide some respite for the retailers’ actions”, commented Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA.

The company that closes the top 5 of the biggest falls, Méliuz (CASH3) generally benefits from the drop in interest rates because it is linked to retail and because it is considered tech, but not even that prevented its ON shares from devaluing 10.42%.

