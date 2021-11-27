Goodbye belly! 5 techniques to slim the waist







how to thin the waist

Know how thin the waist it’s one of the most effective ways to achieve an athletic look. However, it is worth remembering that each person has their own individuality and genetic limitations. Often the bone structure of the body does not favor the narrowing of the abdominal circumference and there is nothing wrong with this.

However, even for those who have a wide frame, it is possible to learn how to thin the waist and obtain an evolution that respects genetic limits. Basically, everything depends on three factors: nutrition, training and constancy. It is also important to emphasize that, in case you are with a high level of overweight, first, it is necessary to bet on techniques aimed at slimming and losing body fat.

For those who just want to know how to thin their waist, we consulted the chemist, physical educator and IFBB professional athlete, Renato Cariani. The specialist revealed some important techniques to reduce waist circumference. Check out:

1 – Bet on digestive enzymes

Often the feeling of abdominal discomfort and that exaggerated bulge is the result of poor digestion. Some foods, even if healthy, can have chemical characteristics that harm the gastrointestinal tract. A good example are legumes such as beans, lentils and chickpeas. When consumed in large quantities, these ingredients can cause gas and bloating.

Cariani’s suggestion, in addition to reducing the intake of heavier dishes, is to use digestive enzymes, which will improve the absorption of these foods. For this, it is necessary to consult a doctor or a nutritionist, so that he can assess the best strategy. Another option is to invest in the consumption of pineapple, a fruit rich in bromelain — a micronutrient with digestive properties.

2 – Exercises to thin the waist

Another pillar of good physical conditioning is training. It needs to be adjusted to your goals, and if bloating is an issue for you, there are a few ways to get around this discomfort. Cariani indicates the realization of plank and abdominal vacum. In that case, it is worth consulting a physical education teacher. He will know how to prescribe the most appropriate way for each person to start practicing these activities.

3 – Fractionation of meals

In addition to avoiding certain foods and adding digestive enzymes to your diet, you also need to pay attention to the amount of food you eat at each time of day. If you’re one of those people who eats few meals, turn on the alert. There is a good chance that the volume of these dishes is greater than your body’s capacity to digest properly. The ideal, according to Cariani, is to divide what you eat into six or seven meals.

4 – Good posture can thin the waist

Oftentimes, the belly does not really exist and, to thin the waist, it is only necessary to adjust the posture. Pay attention to your walk. Try to keep your back straight and your chest puffed out, with your arms aligned. “It’s good for the spine, improves your physical appearance, makes you more imposing and aligns your waist”, explains Cariani.

5 – Bonus: increase the shoulder girdle

The abdominal girdle has a bony boundary — which varies from person to person. The techniques above will help you to reach this maximum stage. However, depending on your body type, this may not be enough to slim your waist the way you want. In these cases, try increasing the shoulder girdle—that distance between one shoulder and the other. For this, the physical educator, Leandro Twin, recommends weight training. According to the specialist, the idea is to emphasize shoulder and dorsal training. The growth of these muscles will enlarge your structure, causing a disproportion with the abdominal circumference and increasing the sensation of a small waist.