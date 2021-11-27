Google won’t compensate Brazilian who lost 79 bitcoins, says STJ

This Tuesday (23) the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that Google is not responsible for the loss of the 79 bitcoins of the Brazilian who had his Gmail account hacked and, with that, his keys exposed.

When Google’s client filed a lawsuit in 2017, the asset was worth about $5,000. The loss, however, already totals R$ 24 million, as the cryptocurrency reached US$ 54,000 recently — around R$ 301 thousand.

The customer will be entitled to receive R$15,000 in moral damages after being hacked, but the company will not be required to pay the R$200,000 in material damages for the loss of assets. According to the reporting minister of the case, Nancy Andrighi, access to e-mail alone would be insufficient to facilitate the transaction of cryptocurrencies.

“It is likely that the attacker obtained the applicant’s password, either because he had stored it in the email, provided it to a third party or even due to an eventual failure presented in the manager’s system,” said Andrighi.

The minister also highlights that the private key, which allows access to cryptocurrencies, must not be revealed and must be kept by the user, since there are currently no ways to recover it.