Government opens public consultation to include cocktail against Covid in SUS

A public consultation was opened at the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) for the inclusion, in the SUS, of the cocktail of antibodies against Covid-19 by Regeneron in partnership with Roche. The opening was on Wednesday, 24, and contributions can be given on the agency’s website until December 3rd.

Regn-Cov2, an association of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, investigated in clinical trials for the treatment of Covid-19 at three different times: hospitalized patients, outpatients and patients at high risk of becoming infected due to family exposure to a person infected.

In April of this year, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released the emergency use of the cocktail for mild to moderate cases of the disease, but only in hospitals. The indication is for patients older than 12 years who are at risk of progression to serious conditions.

Earlier this month, Regeneron announced new data from Regn-Cov2 2069, a phase 3 study involving 2,475 people, aimed at post-exposure prophylactic indication (not yet approved in Brazil). The new results indicate that the drug is able to reduce the risk of infection by the virus by 81.6% with a single dose. During the period, none of the volunteers who used the antibodies needed to be hospitalized.

“We at Roche follow together with society and governments to collaborate with effective solutions against Covid-19. We recognize the importance of the public consultation opened by Conitec to evaluate the Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Treatment of Patients with Covid-19, which include, among other drugs, monoclonal antibodies, such as Regn-Cov2, already approved in more than 50 countries, and also other public consultations on innovations aimed at treating the disease. Social participation tools like this one allow society to participate in health decisions and define the best care to be offered to Brazilian patients”, says Patrick Eckert, president of Roche Farma Brasil.