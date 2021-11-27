Government prepares new aid to the electricity sector to avoid billing the electricity bill – Economy

BRASÍLIA – To avoid a “charge” on electricity bills in 2022, the year of presidential elections, the government is structuring a new aid to the electric sector to reduce the effects of water crisis. The new loan, which should be around R$ 15 billion, will be used to fund emergency measures to avoid failures in energy supply, such as the use of thermals connected in recent months, the import of energy from neighboring countries and even the discount promised to consumers who are saving energy.

The purpose of the financing is to ease the increase in energy tariffs next year and avoid a 21% readjustment, as shown by Estadão. The bill, however, will arrive in the future, as the loan will be diluted in electricity bills in a period of four to five years.

The credit operation will be created through a Provisional Measure (MP), scheduled to be published early next week, and regulated by means of a decree. THE “Water Scarcity Account” will bear all the costs of emergency measures adopted by the government in recent months to avoid blackouts and even energy rationing.

The structure is similar to that of the financial aid to the electricity sector last year due to the pandemic of new coronavirus, the so-called “Covid-account”, which will also be paid via the electricity bill in the coming years. Despite the similarity, the country’s economic scenario has changed.

Among the measures is the voluntary reduction program aimed at consumers served by energy distributors, such as residential ones. The discount promised by the government was R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy volume, saving within the target of 10% to 20% in the last four months of 2021 in relation to the same period of the previous year.

The rule provides that the “bonus” will be paid through a System Service Charge (ESS) fee, paid by everyone, including large free market consumers such as industries. This fee is paid via the tariff flag – an additional fee included in the electricity bill to pay for the activation of thermal plants, which generate much more expensive electricity than hydroelectric plants.

In practice, the consumer will still pay for the electricity discount itself. But, the bill will now be diluted in the coming years and will not have an immediate impact in 2022. As well as more drastic measures, such as mandatory limiting energy use, or supply shortages, a very high readjustment amidst the electoral race could have a political cost to the president Jair Bolsonaro, who should try to get re-elected.

Another similar measure was taken by the government, but aimed at large energy consumers. Industries that agreed to reduce energy use in certain days of the week and at times, especially those that have more demand on the system, received financial compensation. “In the end, the industry’s effort to reduce electricity demand and, with this, minimize the effects of the water crisis, ended up increasing costs for captive consumers [aqueles atendidos pelas distribuidoras], the only ones required to pay the loan referred to by the MP. In other words, the benefit may have been for everyone, but the costs were left with some, with the small ones”, analyzes the former director of National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) Edvaldo Santana.

The new aid has as a backdrop the government’s decision to try to insure the values ​​of the tariff flags. In August, there was already the diagnosis that the amounts collected were not enough to cover all the costs of the water crisis and that a new readjustment in the amount charged would be necessary. In theory, it would only be up to the regulatory agency of the electricity sector to define the electricity tariffs practiced in the country, but the readjustment was discussed at a meeting of the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management, an extinct group created by the government to debate the measures to be faced adopted. The collegiate was chaired by the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, but had several other ministers.

Fearing an impact of yet another increase in energy on inflation and on the country’s economy, the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, entered the discussion for the definition of the readjustment. That’s because the Inflation consumes space in the spending ceiling and would force the Central Bank to further raise the base interest rate.

The intention was to prevent the additional fee from reaching approximately BRL 15 to BRL 20 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), a value defended by the technical area as necessary to support the costs of measures established due to the crisis and to avoid a leak in the Flags account. After negotiation, the government announced the creation of the “water scarcity” banner and established a charge of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed – an increase of 49.63% in relation to the amount previously charged, R$ 9.49 per 100 kWh. The forecast is that the new flag will remain in force until April 30, 2022.

As predicted by the regulatory agency’s technical team, the resources are not sufficient to fund all the emergency measures adopted by the government in recent years, which justifies the new rescue operation. According to data from Aneel, the Bandeiras account registered an accumulated loss of R$ 9.86 billion up to September. Even with the start of rain in some parts of the country, which partially alleviated the problems that the electricity sector has faced in recent months, the assessment is that the operation is still far from normal and still does not guarantee “comfort” for the situation. The expectation is that next year’s costs will also remain high for at least a few months.