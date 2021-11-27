Governors seek STF to contest changes in ICMS – Prism

Governors sent this Thursday (25) to Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), a document in which they request a hearing to discuss changes in the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Merchants and Services) differentiated in energy and telecommunications.

Last Monday (22), the STF decided that charging an ICMS rate higher than 17% on electricity supply operations and telecommunications services is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed by Lojas Americanas against a state law in Santa Catarina, which classified electricity and telecommunications as superfluous products, providing for a 25% ICMS rate. According to the company, the law offends the principles of tax equality and the selectivity of state tax, as it provides for higher rates for essential services.

The article had access to the document, signed by Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), governor of the Federal District and coordinator of the National Forum of Governors. They ask that the hearing preferably take place in person and as soon as possible.