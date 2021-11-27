Grêmio gets a 93% chance of relegation with three games to go

Grêmio is very close to returning to the second division of national football

This Friday (26), in ‘decision’ against sticking in the Brazilian Championship, O Bahia got the better of and defeated the Guild 3-1, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. The clash was valid for early match of round 36 of the competition.

With the victory, Bahia breathed in the fight against relegation and left the Z-4. The Guild, has sunk even more and remains in the last positions, and as it has one more game in relation to its direct rivals, it can get even more complicated in the dispute.

According to the website “FiveThirtyEight“, specialized in probabilities and partner of ESPN, Grêmio now has a 93% chance of falling to the second division.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul has 36 points after 35 matches and is in 18th place, four points behind Juventude, 17th, and Bahia, 16th.

Sport already has a 99% chance of falling to Serie B. The final spot in the second division has three other serious candidates, according to the website.

Youth (35% chance of falling), Bahia (30%) and Atlético-GO (26%).

Other teams that still have a chance, but minimal, are Cuiabá (7%), São Paulo (4%) and Athletico-PR (4%).