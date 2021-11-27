Grêmio loses to Bahia 3-1 and could drop to Serie B in the next round

As a result, the team from Rio Grande do Sul was stationed at 36 points, occupying the 18th position in the table; Guto Ferreira’s team, in turn, left the Z4

SAN JR/UAI PHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT Principals dominated the game and sank the team from Rio Grande do Sul



In a duel of teams fighting not to fall, the Bahia received the Guild in a match played this Friday, 26th, and valid for the 36th round of the Brazilian championship. The result cheered the fans who were in the stadium, as Bahia dominated the game and managed a victory by the score of 3-1. Grêmio cashing with a goal from Thiago Santos. However, at the end of the match, the team Guto Ferreira closed the scoring with a goal from Daniel, who scored soon after entering the field. With the result, Bahia tied in number of points with Juventude, 40, but left the Relegation Zone momentarily. On the other hand, Grêmio sank in 36 points, occupying the 18th position, and could be relegated in the next round. Playing the decisive match, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will face the Corinthians away from home while Bahia will receive the Fluminense.