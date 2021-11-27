Grêmio loses to Bahia and is very close to Série B

Grêmio is in a very delicate situation, practically irreversible, in the fight to remain in Serie A. The situation got even worse on Friday night, when they lost the direct confrontation 3-1 to Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a game valid for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. With the result, the team remains sunk in 18th place, with only 36 points, 4 less than the rival, with only 3 games to play.

In the first half, at 12, Matheus Bahia opened the scoring. Six minutes later, in a bizarre failure of the defensive system and goalkeeper Gabriel Grando, Rai scored the second. Daniel scored in the final stage and closed the score. The Grêmio honor was marked by Thiago Santos.

Grêmio returns to the field next Thursday, when it faces São Paulo, at 20h. The match, at the Arena, is valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

Bahia opens the scoreboard early

As promised, technician Vagner Mancini promoted changes in all sectors. Vanderson returned to the right flank and Kannemann to defense alongside Geromel. With the suspension of Lucas Silva, the team had three defensive midfielders, with the return of Villasanti, accompanied by Bobsin and Thiago Santos. Up front, without Jonatha Robert, Alisson rejoined the team. In the role of center forward, Borja was chosen.

At home and with the support of the fans, it was Bahia who started taking action in the game. More organized, it didn’t take long to open the scoreboard, in the 12th minute. Rodriguinho started the move, throwing it on the back of Vanderson, who once again suffered in the marking. She introduced herself to Matheus Bahia, who kicked off Gabriel Grando, who failed on the move, opening the scoring for the hosts.

Lost on the field and psychologically destroyed, it didn’t take Grêmio long to suffer the second. Exactly six minutes, in a bizarre failure, again by the right side of the defensive system. After the ball was thrown, Geromel tried to retreat to Gabriel. The ball was short, the goalkeeper punctured and Raí anticipated entering the ball and everything, making it 2-0.

Already at a huge loss, Mancini chose to move in the first half. He pulled out defensive midfielder Victor Bobsin, who was lost in the sector and unable to fit the marking, by Campaz. The midfielder was doubtful and even had flu-like symptoms. However, in need of giving something different to the midfield, he was chosen by the coach to put the team ahead.

Grêmio’s emotional imbalance was evident in an apparently unpretentious move. Vanderson, in a hurry to charge a fast full-back, threw the ball in the face of the Bahia marker. For the bid, it took yellow. Grêmio’s only good move was at 41, in a plot between Borja and Alisson. The midfielder’s submission was defended by Danilo Fernandes, who played for a corner and kept it 2-0 for the home team at half-time.

Bahia forwards victory in the final stage

Still trying to change the complicated scenario that was established, Mancini made two more changes at half-time. He drew the yellowish Vanderson to Rafinha’s entrance, moving on the defense. He also took out Alisson to field Douglas Costa. The player comes from an injury and is unable to start the match, being able to act for only 45 minutes.

The changes were successful in the 16th minute. After a sequence of two corners, Danilo Fernandes came out and punched from above, and it was left to Rafinha at the entrance to the area. The full-back hit at first and had a deflection by Thiago Santos to deceive the goalkeeper and score Grêmio’s discount goal.

To try for a tie, Mancini kept making changes. And he even gave up a defender to put more players in front. He drew the yellowish Kannemann to the entry of center forward Diego Souza, and promoted the entry of midfielder Jean Pyerre in place of defensive midfielder Villasanti.

But the Grêmio team continued without producing. Messy and desperate, he just made room for Bahia. And he was taken advantage of by Daniel, after 40 of the second half. He received it at speed and, free on the right, beat Gabriel without a chance, to close the score 3-1 and define another defeat for Grêmio, now in a practically irreversible situation to stay in Serie A in 2022.

Brazilian Championship – 36th round

Bahia 3

Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bahia; Lucas Mugni, Patrick, Rodriguinho, Raí and Rossi; Gilberto Technician: Guto Ferreira

guild 1

Gabriel Grando; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Victor Bobsin, Villasanti, Alisson and Ferreira; Borja. Technician: Vagner Mancini

Goals: Matheus Bahia (12/1T), Raí (18/1T); Thiago Santos (16/2T), Daniel (40/2T)

Yellow cards: Rodriguinho (Bahia); Vanderson, Cortez (Grm)

Arbitration: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ)

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)





Date and time: 11/26, at 7pm