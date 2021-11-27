Guardiola values ​​Libertadores, is even considering a trip to Brazil and wants to see Palmeiras x Flamengo: ‘I’ll watch’

The grand final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo this Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and on ESPN on Star

palm trees and Flamengo make this Saturday (27) the grand final of the most coveted competition in South America: the Libertadores Conmebol. And the decision will also feature the special hearing of Pep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester City.

In a press conference held this Friday (26), the coach was encouraged by the chance to see the decision of the continental tournament.

“Ah! It’s a good time. I’ll watch. Well if the preparation against the West Ham is finished, I’ll watch it”, said Pep.

Guardiola revealed that he is used to following the games of South American club tournaments and also stated that if the decision was made in a FIFA Date and in Brazil, he would travel to watch it up close.

”I would say I pay attention, of course, but we have too many games going on in Europe. Then when the matches are played (in South America), it’s too late here. Our work is very tiring”, he said before completing:

”If the Liberadores final were a FIFA date here, I might even travel to Brazil to watch it. But that’s not the case… of course I know the importance of Libertadores, I felt that when I played the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and Marrakesh. I know how much the Club World Cup means to the South Americans, which shows how important Libertadores is also”, said Guardiola, who took the opportunity to congratulate Marcelo Gallardo, Argentine champion for River Plate.

Deputy leader of Premier League, City returns to the field on Sunday to face West Ham at 11 am (GMT)