Guerrero fires after being compared to Gabigol: ‘Boy has to eat a lot of rice and beans’

An Instagram page made a post comparing the numbers of Gabigol, Flamengo, and Guerrero, who recently left Internacional. The Peruvian, who has already defended the Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro, didn’t like it and complained in the message box on the page, which posted the prints.

– Come on: I have goals in Europe, playing for Bayern, I have goals playing for Hamburg. I’m top scorer in Copa America sessions. World champion scoring a goal in the semifinal and goal in the final (with Corinthians). Do you want me to keep talking more? – Guerrero began.

The administrator of the page did not show the response he sent, but from the context, he claimed it was Corinthians. Guerrero responded by saying that he has done much better than Flamengo’s forward.

– (I am) with good reason, if I scored the two most important goals in your club’s history, I wouldn’t post it, because if we’re going to (talk about) more statistics, the kid has to eat a lot of rice and beans to compare him with me. Also, I have a goal in the Club World Cup and the National Team World Cup. (Then I should also post this what he does not have and I have – he continued.

Guerrero concluded by asking for a retraction with his numbers and the page made a new post showing the data she had collected.

– A few days ago, we made a (wrong) post about Guerrero and Gabigol’s goals in their career. The Peruvian, came to our direct, asking us to make a post with his main goals. The adm was ‘dinner’ – he said, using slang meaning that the player left the administrator of the ‘Football Statistics’ page without arguments.