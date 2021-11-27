Gui Araujo comments deletion of ‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘Relief’. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

Gui Araujo left “A Fazenda 13” on the tenth farm. The pawn left the Record TV program with just over 18% of popular support, but he didn’t feel so sad in the first moments after leaving the headquarters in Itapecerica da Serra. At least, that’s what he reported.

According to the pawn, the coexistence in the house is terrible. Furthermore, being confined made him realize how much he values ​​his freedom to come and go. Furthermore, he pointed out that pedestrians ‘lack respect’ in their daily relationships. All of this made him turn into someone more closed in the game.

“I was very mentally exhausted. I’m in a mix of relief and excitement. I am very attached to my freedom. It was very difficult for me to be stuck there, with nowhere to go. I missed my friends, my family, too”, declared Anitta’s ex. To explain, the pawn compared himself to the peacock of thirst. “He keeps walking, loose, eats something from an animal here, from another there. Go where you want to go. It’s a free animal, without a fence!”, he justified.

The influencer also highlighted that this feeling of tiredness transpired in the daily life of the house. For example, he stopped living with the other inmates, spending most of the day locked in his room.

“This exhaustion in the game. There were times when I lived there when I was very tired, the lack of respect, the lack of treatment with other people”, he explained.

Despite being someone surrounded by friends all the time, Gui Araujo highlighted that he has no problem being alone. Still, the absence of a festive and joyful atmosphere wore him out psychologically.

“I’m not a lonely guy, but I can handle my solitude pretty well. This thing about not having music, not having freedom… It wore me out a lot”, he reported.

CONTROVERSIAL OUTPUT

This Thursday night, November 25th, Gui Araújo was the tenth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”, on Record TV. The pawn left the game after receiving just over 18% of the votes. The exit was contrary to public opinion in several polls and the expected results before the reality show starts.

Therefore, the charge on Rodrigo Carelli began to increase on social media, with Internet users trying to understand the constant favoritism of the top model. After all, after tearing Rico Melquiades’ jacket and belittling the violence suffered by Solange Gomes, the popularity of Santa Catarina dropped significantly. For example, even the model’s team had to comment on a speech by the artist.

So, the permanence of the model raised, once again, the suspicion that the direction of the reality show interferes with the results of the farm. That way, Carelli would tinker with the game in line with his idea of ​​causing better entertainment.

REACTIONS

Many reactions spoke of a certain preference of the director for the model. They even accused him of wanting to have sex with her. “Now I have no doubts, Carelli. Has already eaten or wants to eat the canine snake. Only can. ‘It’s very ugly handling the production on farm 13”, said a user on Twitter.

Answering a friend, another netizen stated that the director protects Rico and Dayane, because the two hold the program’s audience. “Carelli won’t let him, he doesn’t even let her and the rich man go to the same farm. There is always something to take away one or the other”, he reported.

Another netizen summed up the feeling of injustice of several fans of the program. She listed the reasons that would put the player out of the game.

“I didn’t throw money away to sign flopped, unfair and manipulated crap [A Fazenda 13]. Due to the context of the week, who should have left was the fake European who screwed up the Brazilians and muggles still vote for her to stay or, Rodrigo Carelli as he always manipulates the votes. You guys laugh in our face”, protested another internet user.

