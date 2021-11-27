Gui Araujo gets annoyed and promises to publish prints of his ex-girlfriends · TV News

Eliminated from the week of A Fazenda 2021, Gui Araujo was irritated when he discovered that his ex-girlfriends had accused him of being a liar. This Friday (26), the digital influencer put his foot down and said he can prove everything he said within the confinement of Record. “I have all their prints and I’ll show you everything,” he promised.

“I talked about my life. When I get my cell phone, I’ll be able to prove everything I said. If I’m confronted again, I’ll pass the screenshots to Leo [Dias]”, reinforced Araujo during the recording of the painting A Fazenda – Última Chance, by Hora do Faro — which has the journalist’s participation.

While confined to the reality series on Record, the now ex-pawn was openly denied his positions by Gabi Brandt, his ex-girlfriend; Jade Picon, supposed affair; and by friends Gabi Prado and Leo Picon. During the controversial period, Anitta shared a series of posts about mythomaniacs, which Internet users attributed to Araujo.

In the recording of the Falando na Cara dynamic, the ex-De Vacations Com o Ex detonated the behavior of Arcrebiano de Araújo’s rival, Bil, and called him a “warrior, strategist, sly and victim”.

The full version will be shown at Hora do Faro this Sunday (28), starting at 3:15 pm. Check out the plates distributed by Gui Araujo in the dynamics:

Dynho Alves: Humble, good-natured, friend, trustworthy and warrior;

Solange Gomes: Mimimi, lazy, dishonest, troublemaker and victimizer;

MC Gui: Friend and fair;

Marina Ferrari: Spoiled;

Aline Mineiro: Honest, affectionate and soap;

Rich Melquiades: Funny, helpful, troublemaker, nosy and shack;

Sthefane Matos: Cheerful, generous, humble and true;

Mileide Mihaile: Plant, good-natured and fair;

Dayane Mello: Smart and coarse;

Arcrebiano de Araújo, the Bil: Warrior, sly, victim and strategist.

