Haaland returns with goal, Borussia Dortmund defeats Wolfsburg to take Bundesliga lead | german football

Haaland is back. And swinging the nets, of course. It was his third goal in the victory of Borussia Dortmund over Wolsfburg, by 3-1, in a comeback. Important result this Saturday for BVB, which reaches 30 points in the table and provisionally assumes the leadership of the german championship . Bayern Munich, who are 28, face Arminia Bielefeld later.

The home team opened the score after two minutes of play. Striker Dodi Lukebakio received it on the right wing and waited for right wing Ridle Baku to pass. This crossed in the small area to center forward Wout Weghorst, who completed his chest.

The first half was balanced in terms of shots on goal (three for each side), but Borussia Dortmund created more opportunities. The equalizing goal came in the 35th minute. Penalty from defender Maxence Lacroix on forward Marco Reus, and defensive midfielder Emre Can converted the charge.

The visiting team followed better at the start of the second half, even with some attacks from Wolfsburg. Defender Mats Hummels, who completed 300 games for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, hit a headbutt on the crossbar.

At 10 minutes into the final stage, Reus slipped the ball to the center forward Donyell Malen, who dribbled two markers and kicked hard into the right corner. Nice goal for Dortmund’s comeback.

The third was from striker Erling Haaland, who returned to play after 39 days away. He was away since the 19th of October. In the period without the Norwegian, the BVB had three wins and three losses in the season. Haaland closed the account 36 minutes into the second half.

Haaland has scored 50 goals in 50 Bundesliga games, a record.

With the other results of the round so far, Wolfsburg, who could even enter the G-4 if they win at home, dropped to seventh on the leaderboard, with the same 20 points.

Check out other results of the 13th round this Saturday:

Wolfsburg 1×3 Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin 1×1 Augsburg

Cologne 4×1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bochum 2×1 Freiburg

Greuther Fürth 3×6 Hoffenheim

