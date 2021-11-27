Halo Infinite: “Abusive” microtransactions start to annoy players

Data miners have pointed out that it will take more than $1,000 to purchase all of the game’s armor kits.

Although it was released free for all, with promise to focus on players, the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite seems to be bothering some people with the high value you will be charged for many of the items available in the in-game store.

As recently revealed via data mining, some of the specific armor and color sets (such as the blue dye of the Yoroi armor) will cost around 800 credits, which equates to $8, or practically 45 reais in a direct conversion.

The mined information also revealed that in order to acquire all of the game’s armor sets, pieces, and colors, it would be necessary to disburse the appalling sum of over a thousand dollars, in total.

Store boycott orders

After this revelation, it didn’t take long for part of the community to manifest itself on sites like Reddit, asking people not to buy items from the online store.



One user even exemplifies his frustration with a $15 belt that can only be used with a specific armor kit. The publication has already accumulated 833 comments and 6.9 thousand votes, with 92% of upvotes.

Other people spoke up below, citing for example Destiny 2’s microtransactions (already considered absurd in the past), which in comparison to Halo Infinite sound like a much better deal.

No grind, just Passes

One factor that has been crucial to the frustration is the fact that these items are now exclusive to battle passes. In previous games, like Halo: Reach, it was possible to unlock many of the best cosmetic items and armor just by playing., even if it took some time.

It is worth noting that the high priced microtransactions are not exclusive to Halo. Virtually all free to play games bet on cosmetics as a way to balance development costs, offering battle passes, season passes, among many other bundles.



Some of the famous names for joining the strategy are Rocket League, Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends, each with its own virtual currency, exclusive in-game store and microtransaction system.

Despite the pricing policy practiced by 343 Industries and by Microsoft in Halo Infinite, it is important to highlight that all items available, so far, are exclusively cosmetic.. There is also armor that can be obtained through free challenges.

Halo Infinite multiplayer Beta is now available and can be played for free on PC platforms (Steam and Microsoft Store), Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The launch of the campaign is scheduled for December 8th.

The game recently reached Gold status, but apparently it will be released. without two important modes, which are the Co-op campaign and the Forge. Read more about Halo Infinite in the following article:

Halo Infinite co-op campaign mode will not arrive until May 2022

Forge Mode will only be available in the third season of the game



