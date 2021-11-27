Hamilton designs Verstappen much stronger with experience

Despite living an intense battle, both on and off the track, with Max Verstappen by the title of 2021 of the Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton He doesn’t spare praise for the Dutchman and believes he will be even better in the future. For that, you lack experience.

According to the seven-times champion, the rival of red bull he remembers him at the beginning of his career, when he was challenged by the mistakes he made in McLaren. Therefore, do not use this “against anyone” criticism factor.

“I know the pressure and expectations of F1 at Max’s age,” Hamilton reiterated in an interview with the race. “I know he is a super fast driver and will get stronger and stronger as he matures over time.”

“I see myself in it when I was 24 or 25 and the mistakes I made at that time. I had speed, but I went through a lot outside the car, which added to the pressure of fighting at the top. I don’t think I went so well. at those times, so I don’t use it against anyone.”

Despite the ups and downs at the beginning of his career, Hamilton was champion in his second year in the category (2008) and played for the title until the end in two other opportunities (2007 and 2010). Established at Mercedes after the start of the hybrid era, he faces in 2021 something he hasn’t had since 2016: an open battle until the end of the season.

