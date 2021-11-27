Having vaccine against Ômicron variant should be quick, says scientist – News

O British scientist who led research on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus stated this Saturday (27) that it is possible to create a new one against the Ômicron variant “very fast”.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it is “highly unlikely” that this new variant will spread strongly among the population already vaccinated, “as we’ve seen in the past” with the delta variant.

But if that’s the case, “it would be possible to act very quickly”, he explained to the BBC, because “the processes of developing a new vaccine are increasingly robust”.

strain is considered to be of concern

Although he also thinks that current vaccines should work against the new strain, considered “worrying” by the World Health Organization (WHO), he says that this can only be confirmed in the coming weeks.

To date, no cases with the Ômicron variant have been detected in the United Kingdom, one of the countries in Europe most affected by the pandemic, with more than 144,500 deaths.

Manufacturers of other vaccines such as Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax also expressed confidence in their ability to fight the new strain.