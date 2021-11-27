Health and management reform of the SUS will be debated at the Senate Plenary — Senate News

The Senate Plenary will have a thematic debate session, next Friday (3), to analyze the bill that promotes health and management reform in the Unified Health System (SUS). O PL 1746/2019, by Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), will be debated by senators and guests from 10 am, in a remote meeting. The senator called the proposed Sanitary Responsibility Law Project.

According to the author’s justification, the PL establishes legal instruments “of governance and accountability” (supervision and accountability) for the SUS. The senator wants the project to serve as an initial step in the “necessary health and management reform” of the system, “in order to enable the implementation of the role of the Brazilian State in the provision of health actions and services and management of the system, based on the principles provisions of universality, decentralization and integrality”.

According to Rogério Carvalho, the project consolidates interfederative actions practiced and expressed in the regulatory norms of the health sector. The proposal allows governments to demand, from each other, the fulfillment of performance targets, with demand for results and assessment of the degree of user satisfaction.

The request for the thematic session was presented by senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) and approved in plenary in early July.