Health evaluates inclusion of medicines for the treatment of Hemophilia A

The Ministry of Health is evaluating the inclusion of two drugs for the treatment of patients with hemophilia A in the Unified Health System (SUS). The disease is more common in men, is hereditary and is characterized by a deficiency in blood clotting, making the patient difficult to stop bleeding.

The inclusion of the medicines Alfadamoctocogue Pegol and Alfarurioctocogue Pegol in the treatment of patients in the public health system was favorably recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec), an agency that evaluates the incorporation of new medicines. The final decision will be up to the ministry.

A public hearing promoted by Conitec was held today (26) to hear experts on the inclusion of medicines.

In the assessment of Mariana Freire, founder of the Brazilian Association of People with Hemophilia (Abraphem), the incorporation of drugs may reduce the amount of infusions during treatment.

According to Mariana, intravenous infusion is a barrier to treatment, which is done by applying the clotting factor in the patient’s vein to prevent bleeding.

“Both [medicamentos] represent a very positive impact on the routine treatment of people with hemophilia. Decreasing the frequency of intravenous infusions from three to twice a week, or from three times a week to once every five days, represents much more than 30% or 50% fewer infusions, represents a smaller burden in the treatment of these patients , less emotional burden for them and their families,” he said.

In the assessment of the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs, Hélio Angotti Neto, the object of including medicines in the treatment offered in SUS is the good of the patient, taking into account bioethical considerations.

“The SUS has the mission of integrality and universality to guarantee the protection of life and quality of life for all Brazilians”, he commented.

The drugs are produced by the Bayer and Takeda Brasil laboratories.