High use of ivermectin raises risk of human scabies

Human scabies cases are showing signs of a return in communities on the coast of São Paulo. The disease called scabies becomes even more worrying in the context of the covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, researchers from the Pharmaceutical Sciences Institute of the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal) wrote an article that relates the high use of ivermectin and the risk of human scab outbreaks.

In an interview with UOL News, Alfredo Dias de Oliveira Filho, a researcher at the institute, stated that evidence shows that in mid-July Brazil had an increase of more than 800% in the use of ivermectin compared to the previous year. “[Se tem] increased consumption of a microbial, so there is an increased risk of resistance developing,” he said.

The specialist also explained that for a microorganism, in the case of scabies, to become resistant to ivermectin or any other specific treatment, there must be excess exposure to the drug and some conditions that favor the microorganism.

According to Oliveira, the institute has not yet carried out a population study on the subject, but he stated that the literature involving ivermectin and cases of resistance is almost 30 years old. “We’ve seen that this happens especially in populations that are economically more vulnerable and with great harm to children, such as sleep disturbance.”