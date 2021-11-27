How the Libertadores millionaire award impacts the future of Palmeiras and Flamengo; see how much each one will earn

Sporting three Libertadores titles is a fan’s dream. This Saturday, rubro-negros or palmeiras will be able to do that. For the club, in addition to the historic feat, conquering the main competition in America in a short period of time is a warning to the market: you can trust us with your brand, which will have positive exposure throughout South American territory. The market believes and injects more money in the following years. It has been like this with Flamengo and Palmeiras in recent seasons in the wake of national and international achievements. Something River Plate had already experienced a few years before.

Understand:Can Renato Gaúcho leave Flamengo even in the event of a Libertadores title?

Directly, a mountain of money falls into the club’s cashier. Whoever lifts the trophy today in Montevideo, added up to all phases, will be around R$ 126 million richer — the runner-up takes, in total, approximately R$ 76 million. But it is the indirect effect that creates the so-called virtuous cycle of hegemonic teams. The recent numbers of the two clubs show an increase in the total values ​​of sponsorships after achievements.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Pablo Marí, Rafinha, Reinier and Rhodolfo have already left the club Photo: Editing on promotional photos Rafinha left Flamengo in August 2020 towards Olympiacos, in Greece. It stayed there until March of this year, when it was announced by Grêmio. The full-back continues to defend the club from Rio Grande do Sul until then Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo/Divulgação Last year, Spanish defender Pablo Marí arrived at Arsenal on loan. A few months later, he had his rights permanently acquired and remains at the English club Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo/Divulgação A great name in Flamengo’s midfield, Gerson was negotiated with Olympique de Marseille, from France, in June this year Photo: Alexandre Vidal After amicably terminating with Flamengo last year, Berrío made a deal with Khor Fakkan, from the United Arab Emirates. The player did not play on the team and after a year was announced as a great reinforcement of América-MG in the middle of this season. He has been suffering from injury and has taken the field only twice since then. Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS In February of this year, defender Thuler was loaned to Montpellier, from France, until June 2022 Photo: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / Flamengo / Agência O Globo After the end of the 2019 season, defender Rhodolfo signed with Coritiba, and in June of this year he went to Cruzeiro Photo: Alexandre Vidal In 2020, the young Matheus Dantas was loaned to the West, from the interior of São Paulo. Soon after, he was signed by Casa Pia, from the Portuguese second division. Today, he plays for Estrela amateur, also from Série B in Portugal Photo: Disclosure At the beginning of the 2020 season, Rafael Santos (revealed by Flamengo) was loaned to APOEL. He has a contract with the Cyprus club until May 2022 Photo: Disclosure At Flamengo since 2019, lateral João Lucas was loaned to Cuiabá this year Photo: Alexandre Vidal Midfielder revealed at Flamengo’s base, Vinícius Souza was hired by Lommel, from Belgium, last year. He was loaned out and currently defends the also Belgian KV Mechelen Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo A spawn of the base, defensive midfielder Hugo Moura is currently on loan to Lugano, from Switzerland Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Forward Reinier was signed by Real Madrid in 2020 and now plays for Borussia Dortmund on loan Photo: SERGIO MORAES / Reuters Also revealed at Flamengo’s base, midfielder Pepê signed a three-year contract with Cuiabá in 2021 Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Another member of Flamengo’s base, forward Lincoln was negotiated with Vissel Kobe, from Japan, earlier this year Photo: SERGIO MORAES / REUTERS Revealed at Flamengo, forward Lucas Silva defended the club until 2020, when he was signed by Paços de Ferreira, from Portugal. Photo: ALEXANDRE NETO / ALEXANDRE NETO/PHOTOPRESS/Agência O Globo Commander of Flamengo in the winning season of 2019, coach Jorge Jesus was announced by Benfica last year, aloho after renewing his contract with Rubro-negro. He has a relationship with the Portuguese club until next year Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Flamengo, for example, had revenues of BRL 78 million in 2019. The following year, after the second continental title, the value exceeded BRL 100 million. Palmeiras has also overcome these barriers, with slight growth between seasons.

— In a direct aspect, the award is already increasing, not just the one given by Conmebol. Top sponsors often tie bonuses to achievements knowing that they will have even greater brand exposure at this point. In addition, Libertadores does not end with itself, the title leads to the World Cup. It is another event that adds this relationship with the brand. There are significant direct and indirect gains – analyzes the specialist and finance and management of Brazilian football Cesar Grafietti, executive of Itaú BBA.

Testimony to GLOBO: ‘Sometimes I didn’t have anything to eat, I ate birds,’ says Ron

Palmeiras, for example, renewed the contract with the master sponsor for another three years. The value of sponsorship by Crefisa/FAM is R$ 81 million, but it can reach R$ 120 million, in the case of titles. Flamengo has already sat down with Adidas, a supplier of sports equipment, to renegotiate the contract, which ends in 2022.

Currently, the club receives R$ 40 million annually, between merchandise and cash. The red-black wants more money and less uniforms. The Libertadores trio would further help in bargaining power. Champion of the 2015 and 2018 editions of the Libertadores — has four titles in total — River Plate, which is also sponsored by Adidas, will see a $3 million increase ( nearly R$17 million) in the contract for the next three years.

El Estadio: Stage of the Libertadores final, the mystic Centenário loses ground with local clubs

— Although the analysis of the real impact of sporting achievements on the finances of South American clubs is complex, especially due to the exchange rate variation and the economic situation of the two main markets in the region, the most successful teams in the previous season tend to be naturally more valued in the eyes of the market and its own fans in the following year. This is the virtuous cycle that teams like River Plate, Flamengo and Palmeiras have been experiencing since 2018, when they became champions of the last editions of Libertadores — says Felipe Soalheiro, director of the SportBiz Consulting agency.

The constant presence in Libertadores finals also signals to the market that they are financially healthy clubs with professional management. Thus, new doors can be opened to brands that were not used to investing in football. Sporadic cases, such as Santos and Corinthians, hardly remain in the game without a deep restructuring.

liberators: Flamengo and Palmeiras arrive in Brazil at dawn on Sunday

— Only a drastic change in the management of Flamengo and Palmeiras can change this scenario. The tendency is for them to dominate the championships and markets for a while – says Grafietti.