How to find the name of a song by sound using Google

Everyone has spent days with a part of a song or melody in their minds wanting to know its name. Now we are going to teach you how to find the name of a song by Google.

First of all, to be able to find the name of a song by Google, it is necessary to use a smartphone or tablet and have the app installed.

You can talk directly to Google Assistant: just press the Home button on your Android phone or tablet and say “Ok Google” to activate the assistant.

Then just use the command “Google, what is the song?” and sing, whistle or make sounds in time with the rhythm you want to find.

The app will give you some options befitting the sound you played, so you just have to find your music.

Another option to access this tool is to enter the Google application and click on the search bar. Click the microphone button and select “Search for a song”.

Then you will try to reproduce the sound and, as in the previous model, Google will give you some options and just check the results behind the one you want.

Other options for finding music

Google is a great tool for anyone looking for a song, however we also have other possibilities available:

For iOS users, Siri assistant can also find some music. Just activate it with “Hey Siri” and play the sound you want to find, then Siri will list some possible songs for you to find the one you are looking for.

It is an application available for both Android and IOS that helps you in this mission.

You can get it for free, just go to your Smartphone’s app store (PlayStore for Android users and AppleStore for iOS users) and type “Shazam” in the search box.

Click to download the app and when it’s finished downloading you just click on it to open it.

Finally, to discover the song just click on the big button in the middle of the screen and then play the sound.

Shazam also works on other equipment, as well as computers and notebooks, through its website.

